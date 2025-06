ETV Bharat / hukamnama

20 ਜੇਠ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - DAILY MUKHWAK

English Translation

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:

When it was pleasing to the Perfect True Guru, then I chanted the Naam, the Name of the Pervading Lord. The Lord of the Universe extended His Mercy to me, and God saved my honor. || 1 || The Lord’s feet are forever peace-giving. Whatever fruit one desires, he receives; his hopes shall not go in vain. || 1 || Pause || That Saint, unto whom the Lord of Life, the Great Giver, extends His Mercy — he alone sings the Glorious Praises of the Lord. His soul is absorbed in loving devotional worship; his mind is pleasing to the Supreme Lord God. || 2 || Twenty-four hours a day, he chants the Praises of the Lord, and the bitter poison does not affect him. My Creator Lord has united me with Himself, and the Holy Saints have become my companions. || 3 || Taking me by the hand, He has given me everything, and blended me with Himself. Says Nanak, everything has been perfectly resolved; I have found the Perfect True Guru. || 4 || 15 || 79 ||

Monday, 20th Jayt’h (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 628)