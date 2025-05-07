ETV Bharat / hukamnama

25 ਵੈਸਾਖ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMA

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫॥

(ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰ) ਮੈਂ (ਤੇਰੇ) ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਚ (ਰਹਿ ਕੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ) ਪਾਣੀ (ਢੋਂਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਪੱਖਾ (ਝੱਲਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਆਟਾ) ਪੀਂਹਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਤੇ, ਹੇ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ! ਤੇਰੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਤੇਰੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਂਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ । ਮੇਰਾ ਮਨ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਾਹ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ (ਤੇਰਾ) ਨਾਮ ਚੇਤੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹੇ, ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਇਹ ਨਾਮ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਲਵਾਂ ਜੋ ਸੁਖ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਖਸਮ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! (ਮੇਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ) ਦਇਆ ਕਰ । ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਠਾਕੁਰ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਅਕਲ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਹੀ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਤੇਰੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ (ਮੇਰਾ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ) ਮਾਇਆ ਦਾ ਮੋਹ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਏ, ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਦੂਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਏ, ਮੇਰੀ ਭਟਕਣਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਸ ਹੋ ਜਾਏ, ਮੈਂ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਕਿੱਥੇ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਵੇਖਾਂ, ਸਭਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਤੂੰ ਆਨੰਦ-ਸਰੂਪ ਹੀ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਦਿੱਸੇਂ ।੨। ਹੇ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਖਸਮ! ਤੂੰ ਦਇਆਲ ਹੈਂ, ਕਿਰਪਾਲ ਹੈਂ, ਤੂੰ ਦਇਆ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਹੈਂ, ਤੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਵਿੱਤ੍ਰ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈਂ । ਜਦੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਅੱਖ ਝਮਕਣ ਜਿਤਨੇ ਸਮੇ ਲਈ ਭੀ ਮੂੰਹੋਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਉਚਾਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਉਂ ਜਾਪਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਰਾਜ-ਭਾਗ ਦੇ ਕੋ੍ਰੜਾਂ ਸੁਖ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣ ਲਏ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਉਹੀ ਜਾਪ ਤਾਪ ਉਹੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਸਿਰੇ ਚੜ੍ਹੀ ਜਾਣੋ, ਜੇਹੜੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਪਸੰਦ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਿਆਂ ਸਾਰੀ ਤਿ੍ਰਸ਼ਨਾ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ, (ਮਾਇਕ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ) ਪੂਰੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਰੱਜ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੧੦। (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

English Translation :

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

I carry the water, wave the fan, and grind the corn for the Saints; I sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord of the Universe. With each and every breath, my mind remembers the Naam, the Name of the Lord; in this way, it finds the treasure of peace. || 1 || Have pity on me, O my Lord and Master. Bless me with such understanding, O my Lord and Master, that I may forever and ever meditate on You. || 1 || Pause || By Your Grace, emotional attachment and egotism are eradicated, and doubt is dispelled. The Lord, the embodiment of bliss, is pervading and permeating in all; wherever I go, there I see Him. || 2 || You are kind and compassionate, the treasure of mercy, the Purifier of sinners, Lord of the world. I obtain millions of joys, comforts and kingdoms, if You inspire me to chant Your Name with my mouth, even for an instant. || 3 || That alone is perfect chanting, meditation, penance and devotional worship service, which is pleasing to God’s Mind. Chanting the Naam, all thirst and desire is satisfied; Nanak is satisfied and fulfilled. || 4 || 10 ||

Wednesday, 25th Vaisaakh (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) 7th May 2025 (Ang: 673)