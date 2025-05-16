ETV Bharat / hukamnama

3 ਜੇਠ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - DAILY HUKAMNAMA

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ) ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਜਾ ਮਗਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਣ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਆਦਰ-ਮਾਣ ਦਾ ਭੁੱਖਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਲਾਲਚੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਲਾਲਚ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਆਹਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਫਸਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ-ਰੰਗ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧।ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਇਹੀ ਕਾਰ ਚੰਗੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ । (ਭਗਤ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ) ਅੰਗ-ਸੰਗ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸੰਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।ਰਹਾਉ।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਚੰਬੜਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਪਿਆਰੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਬੱਚਾ ਦੁੱਧ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਵਿਦਵਾਨ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਵਿੱਦਿਆ (ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਪੜਾਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਅੱਖਾਂ (ਪਦਾਰਥ) ਵੇਖ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਣਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਜੀਭ (ਸੁਆਦਲੇ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ) ਸੁਆਦ (ਚੱਖਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਜਿਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਜੀਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਲਸਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਉਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਆਸ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ (ਆਪ) ਆ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੫।੧੬। (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

English Translation:

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:

As the king is entangled in kingly affairs, and the egotist in his own egotism, and the greedy man is enticed by greed, so is the spiritually enlightened being absorbed in the Love of the Lord. || 1 || This is what befits the Lord’s servant. Beholding the Lord near at hand, he serves the True Guru, and he is satisfied through the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. || Pause || The addict is addicted to his drug, and the landlord is in love with his land. As the baby is attached to his milk, so the Saint is in love with God. || 2 || The scholar is absorbed in scholarship, and the eyes are happy to see. As the tongue savors the tastes, so does the humble servant of the Lord sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 3 || As is the hunger, so is the fulfiller; He is the Lord and Master of all hearts. Nanak thirsts for the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; he has met God, the Inner-knower, the Searcher of hearts. || 4 || 5 || 16 ||

Friday, 3rd Jayt’h (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) 16th May, 2025 (Ang: 613)