ETV Bharat / hukamnama

1 ਚੇਤ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMA

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ਘਰੁ ੨ ਅਸਟਪਦੀਆ ੴ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ॥ ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਵੇਦ (ਆਦਿਕ ਧਰਮ-ਪੁਸਤਕ ਨੂੰ) ਪੜ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਚਾਰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਿਵਲੀਕਰਮ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕੋਈ ਕੁੰਡਲਨੀ ਨਾੜੀ ਰਸਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਚਾੜ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ । (ਪਰ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਸਾਧਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕਾਮਾਦਿਕ) ਪੰਜਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਸਾਥ ਮੁੱਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ । (ਸਗੋਂ) ਵਧੀਕ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਵਿਚ (ਮਨੁੱਖ) ਬੱਝ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੇਰੇ ਵੇਖਦਿਆਂ ਲੋਕ ਅਨੇਕਾਂ ਹੀ (ਮਿਥੇ ਹੋਏ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ) ਕਰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਤਰੀਕਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਮਾਲਕ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਦਰ ਤੇ ਆ ਡਿੱਗਾ ਹਾਂ (ਤੇ ਅਰਜ਼ੋਈ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ—ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਭਲਾਈ ਬੁਰਾਈ ਦੀ) ਪਰਖ ਕਰ ਸਕਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਅਕਲ ਦੇਹ ।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਚੁੱਪ ਸਾਧੀ ਬੈਠਾ ਹੈ, ਕੋਈ ਕਰ-ਪਾਤੀ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ (ਭਾਂਡਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਥਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥ ਹੀ ਵਰਤਦਾ ਹੈ), ਕੋਈ ਜੰਗਲ ਵਿਚ ਨੰਗਾ ਤੁਰਿਆ ਫਿਰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਾਰੇ ਤੀਰਥਾਂ ਦਾ ਰਟਨ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਕੋਈ ਸਾਰੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਭ੍ਰਮਣ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, (ਪਰ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਭੀ) ਮਨ ਦੀ ਡਾਂਵਾਂ-ਡੋਲ ਹਾਲਤ ਮੁੱਕਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੀ ਮਨੋ-ਕਾਮਨਾ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਤੀਰਥਾਂ ਉੱਤੇ ਜਾ ਵੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ, (ਮੁਕਤੀ ਦਾ ਚਾਹਵਾਨ ਆਪਣੇ) ਸਿਰ ਉਤੇ (ਸ਼ਿਵ ਜੀ ਵਾਲਾ) ਆਰਾ ਰਖਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ (ਤੇ, ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਚਿਰਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ) । ਪਰ ਜੇ ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਇਹੋ ਜਿਹੇ) ਲੱਖਾਂ ਹੀ ਜਤਨ ਕਰੇ, ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਭੀ ਮਨ ਦੀ (ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ) ਮੈਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਲਹਿੰਦੀ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸੋਨਾ, ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ, ਵਧੀਆ ਘੋੜੇ, ਵਧੀਆ ਹਾਥੀ (ਅਤੇ ਇਹੋ ਜਿਹੇ) ਕਈ ਕਿਸਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ । ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਅੰਨ ਦਾਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕੱਪੜੇ ਦਾਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜ਼ਿਮੀਂ ਦਾਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ । (ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਭੀ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰ ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕੀਦਾ ।੪। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇਵ-ਪੂਜਾ ਵਿਚ, ਦੇਵਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਮਸਕਾਰ ਡੰਡਉਤ ਕਰਨ ਵਿਚ, ਛੇ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਰਨ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਪਰ ਉਹ ਭੀ (ਇਹਨਾਂ ਮਿੱਥੇ ਹੋਏ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਰਨ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਧਰਮੀ ਜਾਣ ਕੇ) ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਕਰਦਾ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਬੰਧਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜਕੜਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਇਸ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਭੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੀਦਾ ।੫। ਜੋਗ-ਮਤ ਵਿਚ ਸਿੱਧਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਚੌਰਾਸੀ ਆਸਣ ਹਨ । ਇਹ ਆਸਣ ਕਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਭੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਥੱਕ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਉਮਰ ਤਾਂ ਲੰਮੀ ਕਰ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਾਪ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਦਾ, ਮੁੜ ਮੁੜ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਵਿਚ ਪਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੬। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕਈ ਐਸੇ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਰਾਜ-ਹਕੂਮਤ ਦੇ ਰੰਗ-ਤਮਾਸ਼ੇ ਮਾਣਦੇ ਹਨ, ਰਾਜਿਆਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਠਾਠ-ਬਾਠ ਬਣਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਲੋਕਾਂ ਉੱਤੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਚਲਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਕੋਈ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮ ਮੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ । ਸੁੰਦਰ ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਦੀ ਸੇਜ ਮਾਣਦੇ ਹਨ, (ਆਪਣੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਉਤੇ) ਚੰਦਨ ਤੇ ਅਤਰ ਵਰਤਦੇ ਹਨ । ਪਰ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਤਾਂ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਨਰਕ ਵਲ ਲੈ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ।੭। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਕਰਨੀ—ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਹੋਰ ਸਾਰੇ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਸ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਟ ਹੈ । ਪਰ, ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ—ਇਹ ਅਵਸਰ ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਮੱਥੇ ਉਤੇ ਪੂਰਬਲੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਕਾਰਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਲੇਖ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੮। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਤੇਰਾ ਸੇਵਕ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਰੰਗ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਦੀਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੂਰ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਉਤੇ ਦਇਆਵਾਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਮਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਰੰਗ ਵਿਚ ਰੰਗਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਰਹਾਉ ਦੂਜਾ ।੧।੩।

English Translation:

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL, SECOND HOUSE, ASHTAPADEES: ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU: They read scriptures, and contemplate the Vedas; they practice the inner cleansing techniques of Yoga, and control of the breath. But they cannot escape from the company of the five passions; they are increasingly bound to egotism. || 1 || O Beloved, this is not the way to meet the Lord; I have performed these rituals so many times. I have collapsed, exhausted, at the Door of my Lord Master; I pray that He may grant me a discerning intellect. || Pause || One may remain silent and use his hands as begging bowls, and wander naked in the forest. He may make pilgrimages to river banks and sacred shrines all over the world, but his sense of duality will not leave him. || 2 || His mind’s desires may lead him to go and dwell at sacred places of pilgrimage, and offer his head to be sawn off; but this will not cause the filth of his mind to depart, even though he may make thousands of efforts. || 3 || He may give gifts of all sorts — gold, women, horses and elephants. He may make offerings of corn, clothes and land in abundance, but this will not lead him to the Lord’s Door. || 4 || He may remain devoted to worship and adoration, bowing his forehead to the floor, practicing the six religious rituals. He indulges in egotism and pride, and falls into entanglements, but he does not meet the Lord by these devices. || 5 || He practices the eighty-four postures of Yoga, and acquires the supernatural powers of the Siddhas, but he gets tired of practicing these. He lives a long life, but is reincarnated again and again; he has not met with the Lord. || 6 || He may enjoy princely pleasures, and regal pomp and ceremony, and issue unchallenged commands. He may lie on beautiful beds, perfumed with sandalwood oil, but this will led him only to the gates of the most horrible hell. || 7 || Singing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises in the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, is the highest of all actions. Says Nanak, he alone obtains it, who is pre-destined to receive it. || 8 || Your slave is intoxicated with this Love of Yours. The Destroyer of the pains of the poor has become merciful to me, and this mind is imbued with the Praises of the Lord, Har, Har. || Second Pause || 1 || 3 || Friday, 1st Chayt (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) 14th March 2025 (Page: 641)