ETV Bharat / hukamnama

22 ਹਾੜ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 5 July

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Hukamnama 5 July : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

Daily Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Etv Bharat)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਮੇਰਾ ਲਾਗੋ ਰਾਮ ਸਿਉ ਹੇਤੁ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਮੇਰਾ ਸਦਾ ਸਹਾਈ ਜਿਨਿ ਦੁਖ ਕਾ ਕਾਟਿਆ ਕੇਤੁ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਹਾਥ ਦੇਇ ਰਾਖਿਓ ਅਪੁਨਾ ਕਰਿ ਬਿਰਥਾ ਸਗਲ ਮਿਟਾਈ ॥ ਨਿੰਦਕ ਕੇ ਮੁਖ ਕਾਲੇ ਕੀਨੇ ਜਨ ਕਾ ਆਪਿ ਸਹਾਈ ॥੧॥ ਸਾਚਾ ਸਾਹਿਬੁ ਹੋਆ ਰਖਵਾਲਾ ਰਾਖਿ ਲੀਏ ਕੰਠਿ ਲਾਇ ॥ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਸਦਾ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਣੇ ਨਾਨਕ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਇ॥੨॥੧੭॥ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੨੨ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੫ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੭੫)

Daily Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Etv Bharat (ਐਸਜੀਪੀਸੀ))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :-

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਰੇਕ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਬੋਦੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਤਾਰਾ ਹੀ ਸਦਾ ਕੱਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ(ਜੇਹੜਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੜ੍ਹ ਹੀ ਕੱਟ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ), ਉਹ ਗੁਰੂ ਮੇਰਾ ਭੀ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਰਾ ਦੁੱਖ-ਦਰਦ ਮਿਟਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ ਕਾਲੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਸਦਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਰਾਖਾ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਗਲ ਨਾਲ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਕ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾ ਗਾ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਸਦਾ ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਕਲੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੨।੧੭।

English Translation:-

Translation:

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

I have fallen in love with the Lord. My True Guru is always my help and support; He has torn down the banner of pain. || 1 || Pause || Giving me His hand, He has protected me as His own, and removed all my troubles. He has blackened the faces of the slanderers, and He Himself has become the help and support of His humble servant.1 | The True Lord and Master has become my Saviour; hugging me close in His embrace, He has saved me. Nanak has become fearless, and he enjoys eternal peace, singing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 2 || 17 || Friday, 22nd Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 5th July, 2024 (Page: 675) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਮੇਰਾ ਲਾਗੋ ਰਾਮ ਸਿਉ ਹੇਤੁ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਮੇਰਾ ਸਦਾ ਸਹਾਈ ਜਿਨਿ ਦੁਖ ਕਾ ਕਾਟਿਆ ਕੇਤੁ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਹਾਥ ਦੇਇ ਰਾਖਿਓ ਅਪੁਨਾ ਕਰਿ ਬਿਰਥਾ ਸਗਲ ਮਿਟਾਈ ॥ ਨਿੰਦਕ ਕੇ ਮੁਖ ਕਾਲੇ ਕੀਨੇ ਜਨ ਕਾ ਆਪਿ ਸਹਾਈ ॥੧॥ ਸਾਚਾ ਸਾਹਿਬੁ ਹੋਆ ਰਖਵਾਲਾ ਰਾਖਿ ਲੀਏ ਕੰਠਿ ਲਾਇ ॥ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਸਦਾ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਣੇ ਨਾਨਕ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਇ॥੨॥੧੭॥ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੨੨ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੫ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੭੫)

Daily Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Etv Bharat (ਐਸਜੀਪੀਸੀ))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :-

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਰੇਕ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਬੋਦੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਤਾਰਾ ਹੀ ਸਦਾ ਕੱਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ(ਜੇਹੜਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੜ੍ਹ ਹੀ ਕੱਟ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ), ਉਹ ਗੁਰੂ ਮੇਰਾ ਭੀ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਰਾ ਦੁੱਖ-ਦਰਦ ਮਿਟਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ ਕਾਲੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਸਦਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਰਾਖਾ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਗਲ ਨਾਲ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਕ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾ ਗਾ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਸਦਾ ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਕਲੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੨।੧੭।

English Translation:-

Translation:

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

I have fallen in love with the Lord. My True Guru is always my help and support; He has torn down the banner of pain. || 1 || Pause || Giving me His hand, He has protected me as His own, and removed all my troubles. He has blackened the faces of the slanderers, and He Himself has become the help and support of His humble servant.1 | The True Lord and Master has become my Saviour; hugging me close in His embrace, He has saved me. Nanak has become fearless, and he enjoys eternal peace, singing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 2 || 17 || Friday, 22nd Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 5th July, 2024 (Page: 675) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

TAGGED:

DAILY HUKAMNAMAAMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMAਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬHUKAMNAMA 5 JULY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

'ਸਿਰਫ UPSC ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਿਉਂ ਕਰੀਏ, ਕੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਐਲੋਨ ਮਸਕ ਜਾਂ ਅੰਬਾਨੀ ਬਣਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖ ਸਕਦੇ? - nobility of aspiration

ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਲਾਗੂ OTS ਸਕੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਪਾਲ ਚੀਮਾ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਵੱਡੀ ਕਾਮਯਾਬੀ, ਕਿਹਾ-ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੀਮ ਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਲਾਭ - OTS scheme big success

Netflix ਜਲਦ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤਾ ਪਲੈਨ, ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਤੱਕ ਕਰ ਸਕੋਗੇ ਵਰਤੋ - Netflix Basic Plan

ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ 'ਕਲਕੀ 2898 AD' ਦਾ ਦਬਦਬਾ ਕਾਇਮ, ਇੱਕ ਕਲਿੱਕ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੀ ਛੇਵੇਂ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ - Kalki 2898 AD Collection Day 6

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.