22 ਹਾੜ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 5 July

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਰੇਕ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਬੋਦੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਤਾਰਾ ਹੀ ਸਦਾ ਕੱਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ(ਜੇਹੜਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੜ੍ਹ ਹੀ ਕੱਟ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ), ਉਹ ਗੁਰੂ ਮੇਰਾ ਭੀ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਰਾ ਦੁੱਖ-ਦਰਦ ਮਿਟਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ ਕਾਲੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਸਦਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪ ਰਾਖਾ ਬਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਗਲ ਨਾਲ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਕ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾ ਗਾ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਸਦਾ ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਕਲੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੨।੧੭।

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

I have fallen in love with the Lord. My True Guru is always my help and support; He has torn down the banner of pain. || 1 || Pause || Giving me His hand, He has protected me as His own, and removed all my troubles. He has blackened the faces of the slanderers, and He Himself has become the help and support of His humble servant.1 | The True Lord and Master has become my Saviour; hugging me close in His embrace, He has saved me. Nanak has become fearless, and he enjoys eternal peace, singing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 2 || 17 || Friday, 22nd Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 5th July, 2024 (Page: 675) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)