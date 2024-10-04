ETV Bharat / hukamnama

19 ਅੱਸੂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 4 October

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ ! ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਲੋਕ ਪਰਲੋਕ ਸਭ ਵਿਅਰਥ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ; ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਪ ਤਪ ਤੇ ਸੰਜਮ ਸਭ ਖੁੱਸ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ (ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਤਿ) ਠੱਗੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ; ਜਮ ਦੁਆਰ ਤੇ ਬੱਧੇ ਮਾਰੀਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਬੜੀ ਸਜ਼ਾ (ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ । ਨਿੰਦਕ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਵੈਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਦੁਰਜਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੋਹ ਪਿਆਰ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹਨ; ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ ਪਰਲੋਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਤੇ ਸੁਖ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ, ਘੜੀ ਮੁੜੀ ਦੁਬਿਧਾ ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਆਰ ਹੋ ਹੋ ਕੇ, ਜੰਮਦੇ ਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ; ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਤ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲਹਿੰਦੀ; ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨਿੰਦਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ ਕਾਲੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਹ ਇਸ ਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਪਰਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ (ਢੋਈ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ)।੨। ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਹਰੀ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ ਹਰੀ-ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਰੰਗੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ; ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਕਾਗ ਚਿੱਤ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਇਕ ਹਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਰਾਧਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਕਿਸੇ ਹੋਰ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ । (ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ) ਮੁੱਢ ਤੋਂ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੱਥੇ ਤੇ (ਸੰਸਕਾਰ-ਰੂਪ) ਲੇਖ ਉੱਕਰਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਹਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਪਦੇ ਹਨ; ਉਹ ਸਦਾ ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਗੁਣ ਗਾ ਕੇ ਗੁਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕ ਹਰੀ ਦੀ (ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਇਹ ਵੱਡਾ ਗੁਣ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੂਰੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਲੀਨ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation:-

SHALOK, THIRD MEHL:

O Nanak, forsaking the Name, he loses everything, in this world and the next. Chanting, deep meditation and austere self-disciplined practices are all wasted; he is deceived by the love of duality. He is bound and gagged at the door of the Messenger of Death. He is beaten, and receives terrible punishment. ||1|| THIRD MEHL: They inflict their hatred upon the Saints, and they love the wicked sinners. They find no peace in either this world or the next; they are bom only to die, again and again. Their hunger is never satisfied, and they are ruined by duality. The faces of these slanderers are blackened in the Court of the True Lord. O Nanak, without the Naam, they find no shelter on either this shore, or the one beyond. 2 PAUREE:

Those who meditate on the Lord's Name, are imbued with the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, in their minds. For those who worship the One Lord in their conscious minds, there is no other than the One Lord. They alone serve the Lord, upon whose foreheads such pre-ordained destiny is written. They continually sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, and singing the Glories of the Glorious Lord, they are uplifted. Great is the greatness of the Gurmukhs, who, through the Perfect Guru, remain absorbed in the Lord's Name. || 17 ||

Friday, 19th Assu (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 4th October, 2024 (Page: 648)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)