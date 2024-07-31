ETV Bharat / hukamnama

16 ਸਾਵਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 31 July

Hukamnama 31 July : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੇ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੁਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੇ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥

ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ, ੧੬ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੩੧ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨।

ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation:-

SHALOK:

The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord's Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. ||1|| The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord's lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord. and listen continually to the Lord's Praises. || 17 || Wednesday, 16th Saawan (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 31 July 2024 (Page: 709) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

Hukamnama 31 July
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

