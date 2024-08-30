ETV Bharat / hukamnama

15 ਭਾਦੋਂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 30 August

Hukamnama 30 August : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫॥

ਪਾਨੀ ਪਖਾ ਪੀਸਉ ਸੰਤ ਆਗੈ ਗੁਣ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਜਸੁ ਗਾਈ ॥ ਸਾਸਿ ਸਾਸਿ ਮਨੁ ਨਾਮੁ ਸਮਾਰੇ ਇਹੁ ਬਿਸ੍ਰਾਮ ਨਿਧਿ ਪਾਈ ॥੧॥ ਤੁਮ੍ਹ ਕਰਹੁ ਦਇਆ ਮੇਰੇ ਸਾਈ ॥ ਐਸੀ ਮਤਿ ਦੀਜੈ ਮੇਰੇ ਠਾਕੁਰ ਸਦਾ ਸਦਾ ਤੁਧੁ ਧਿਆਈ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਤੁਮਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਪਾ ਤੇ ਮੋਹੁ ਮਾਨੁ ਛੂਟੈ ਬਿਨਸਿ ਜਾਇ ਭਰਮਾਈ ॥ ਅਨਦ ਰੂਪੁ ਰਵਿਓ ਸਭ ਮਧੇ ਜਤ ਕਤ ਪੇਖਉ ਜਾਈ ॥੨॥ ਤੁਮ ਦਇਆਲ ਕਿਰਪਾਲ ਕ੍ਰਿਪਾ ਨਿਧਿ ਪਤਿਤ ਪਾਵਨ ਗੋਸਾਈ ॥ ਕੋਟਿ ਸੁਖ ਆਨੰਦ ਰਾਜ ਪਾਏ ਮੁਖ ਤੇ ਨਿਮਖ ਬੁਲਾਈ ॥੩॥ ਜਾਪ ਤਾਪ ਭਗਤਿ ਸਾ ਪੁਰੀ ਜੋ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਕੇ ਮਨਿ ਭਾਈ ॥ ਨਾਮੁ ਜਪਤ ਤ੍ਰਿਸਨਾ ਸਭ ਬੁਝੀ ਹੈ ਨਾਨਕ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਿ ਅਘਾਈ ॥੪॥੧੦॥

ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੧੫ ਭਾਦੋਂ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੩੦ ਅਗਸਤ ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੭੩)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫॥

(ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰ) ਮੈਂ (ਤੇਰੇ) ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਚ (ਰਹਿ ਕੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ) ਪਾਣੀ (ਢੋਂਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਪੱਖਾ (ਝੱਲਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਆਟਾ) ਪੀਂਹਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ, ਤੇ, ਹੇ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ! ਤੇਰੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਤੇਰੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਂਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ । ਮੇਰਾ ਮਨ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਾਹ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ (ਤੇਰਾ) ਨਾਮ ਚੇਤੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹੇ, ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਇਹ ਨਾਮ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਲਵਾਂ ਜੋ ਸੁਖ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਖਸਮ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! (ਮੇਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ) ਦਇਆ ਕਰ । ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਠਾਕੁਰ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਅਕਲ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਹੀ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ ।੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਤੇਰੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ (ਮੇਰਾ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ) ਮਾਇਆ ਦਾ ਮੋਹ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਏ, ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਦੂਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਏ, ਮੇਰੀ ਭਟਕਣਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਸ ਹੋ ਜਾਏ, ਮੈਂ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਕਿੱਥੇ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਦੇਖਾਂ, ਸਭਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਤੂੰ ਆਨੰਦ-ਸਰੂਪ ਹੀ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਦਿੱਸੇਂ ।੨। ਹੇ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਖਸਮ! ਤੂੰ ਦਇਆਲ ਹੈਂ, ਕਿਰਪਾਲ ਹੈਂ, ਤੂੰ ਦਇਆ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਹੈਂ, ਤੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਵਿੱਤ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈਂ । ਜਦੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਅੱਖ ਝਮਕਣ ਜਿਤਨੇ ਸਮੇ ਲਈ ਭੀ ਮੂੰਹੋਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਉਚਾਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਉਂ ਜਾਪਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਰਾਜ-ਭਾਗ ਦੇ ਕ੍ਰੋੜਾਂ ਸੁਖ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣ ਲਏ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਉਹੀ ਜਾਪ ਤਾਪ ਉਹੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਸਿਰੇ ਚੜ੍ਹੀ ਜਾਣੋ, ਜੇਹੜੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਪਸੰਦ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਿਆਂ ਸਾਰੀ ਤ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ, (ਮਾਇਕ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ) ਪੂਰੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਰੰਜ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੧੦।

English Translation:-

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:-

1 carry the water, wave the fan, and grind the corn for the Saints; I sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord of the Universe. With each and every breath, my mind remembers the Naam, the Name of the Lord; in this way, it finds the treasure of peace. Have pity on me , O my Lord and Master. Bless me with such understanding, O my Lord and Master, that I may forever and ever meditate on You.||1|| Pause By Your Grace, emotional attachment and egotism are eradicated, and doubt is dispelled. The Lord, the embodiment of bliss, is pervading and permeating in all; wherever I go, there I see Him. 2 You are kind and compassionate, the treasure of mercy, the Purifier of sinners, Lord of the world. I obtain millions of joys, comforts and kingdoms, if You inspire me to chant Your Name with my mouth, even for an instant.||3|| That alone is perfect chanting, meditation, penance and devotional worship service, which is pleasing to God's Mind. Chanting the Naam, all thirst and desire is satisfied; Nanak is satisfied and fulfilled. 4|10|| Friday, 15th Bhaadon (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 30th August 2024 (Page: 673) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

