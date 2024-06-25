12 ਹਾੜ੍ਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 25 June

Save me! I have disobeyed You. I have not practiced humility, righteousness or devotional worship; I am proud and egotistical, and I have taken a crooked path. || 1 || Pause || Believing this body to be immortal, I pampered it, but it is a fragile and perishable vessel. Forgetting the Lord who formed, fashioned and embellished me, I have become attached to another. || 1 || I am Your thief; I cannot be called holy. I have fallen at Your feet, seeking Your Sanctuary. Says Kabeer, please listen to this prayer of mine, O Lord; please do not send me sommons of the Messenger of Death. || 2 || 6 ||
