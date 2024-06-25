12 ਹਾੜ੍ਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 25 June

ਬਿਲਾਵਲੁ ॥

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੇਰੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ ਲੈ । ਮੇਥੋਂ ਬੜਾ ਮਾੜਾ ਕੰਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਚੰਗਾ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਬਣਾਇਆ, ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਕਮਾਇਆ, ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਤੇਰੀ ਬੰਦਗੀ, ਤੇਰੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ । ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, ਤੇ ਵਿੰਗੇ ਰਾਹ ਪਿਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ (ਟੇਢਾ-ਪਨ ਫੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ) ।੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਇਸ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਾਹ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਸਮਝ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਪਾਲਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, (ਇਹ ਸੋਚ ਹੀ ਨਾਹ ਫੁਰੀ ਕਿ) ਇਹ ਸਰੀਰ ਤਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਘੜੇ ਵਾਂਗ ਨਾਸਵੰਤ ਹੈ । ਜਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਇਹ ਸੁਹਣਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਰ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਹੋਰਨੀਂ ਪਾਸੀਂ ਲੱਗਾ ਰਿਹਾ ।੧। (ਸੋ) ਕਬੀਰ ਆਖਦਾ ਹੈ—(ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਚੋਰ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਭਲਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਅਖਵਾ ਸਕਦਾ । ਫਿਰ ਭੀ (ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਆ ਪਿਆ ਹਾਂ; ਮੇਰੀ ਇਹ ਅਰਜ਼ੋਈ ਸੁਣ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੋਇ ਨਾਹ ਘੱਲੀਂ (ਭਾਵ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੇਈਂ) ।੨।੬।

English Translation:

BILAAVAL:

Save me! I have disobeyed You. I have not practiced humility, righteousness or devotional worship; I am proud and egotistical, and I have taken a crooked path. || 1 || Pause || Believing this body to be immortal, I pampered it, but it is a fragile and perishable vessel. Forgetting the Lord who formed, fashioned and embellished me, I have become attached to another. || 1 || I am Your thief; I cannot be called holy. I have fallen at Your feet, seeking Your Sanctuary. Says Kabeer, please listen to this prayer of mine, O Lord; please do not send me sommons of the Messenger of Death. || 2 || 6 ||

