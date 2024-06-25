ETV Bharat / hukamnama

12 ਹਾੜ੍ਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 25 June

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : Jun 25, 2024, 6:22 AM IST

Hukamnama 25 June : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

Hukamnama 25 June
Hukamnama 25 June (Etv Bharat)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਬਿਲਾਵਲੁ ॥

ਰਾਖਿ ਲੇਹੁ ਹਮ ਤੇ ਬਿਗਰੀ ॥ ਸੀਲੁ ਧਰਮੁ ਜਪੁ ਭਗਤਿ ਨ ਕੀਨੀ ਹਉ ਅਭਿਮਾਨ ਟੇਢ ਪਗਰੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਮਰ ਜਾਨਿ ਸੰਚੀ ਇਹ ਕਾਇਆ ਇਹ ਮਿਥਿਆ ਕਾਚੀ ਗਗਰੀ ॥ ਜਿਨਹਿ ਨਿਵਾਜਿ ਸਾਜਿ ਹਮ ਕੀਏ ਤਿਸਹਿ ਬਿਸਾਰਿ ਅਵਰ ਲਗਰੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੰਧਿਕ ਤੋਹਿ ਸਾਧ ਨਹੀ ਕਹੀਅਉ ਸਰਨਿ ਪਰੇ ਤੁਮਰੀ ਪਗਰੀ ॥ ਕਹਿ ਕਬੀਰ ਇਹ ਬਿਨਤੀ ਸੁਨੀਅਹੁ ਮਤ ਘਾਲਹੁ ਜਮ ਕੀ ਖਬਰੀ ॥੨॥੬॥

ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ, ੧੨ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੨੫ ਜੂਨ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੮੫੬)

Hukamnama 25 June
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Etv Bharat (SGPC))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਬਿਲਾਵਲੁ ॥

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੇਰੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ ਲੈ । ਮੇਥੋਂ ਬੜਾ ਮਾੜਾ ਕੰਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਚੰਗਾ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਬਣਾਇਆ, ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਕਮਾਇਆ, ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਤੇਰੀ ਬੰਦਗੀ, ਤੇਰੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ । ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, ਤੇ ਵਿੰਗੇ ਰਾਹ ਪਿਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ (ਟੇਢਾ-ਪਨ ਫੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ) ।੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਇਸ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਾਹ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਸਮਝ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਪਾਲਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, (ਇਹ ਸੋਚ ਹੀ ਨਾਹ ਫੁਰੀ ਕਿ) ਇਹ ਸਰੀਰ ਤਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਘੜੇ ਵਾਂਗ ਨਾਸਵੰਤ ਹੈ । ਜਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਇਹ ਸੁਹਣਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਰ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਹੋਰਨੀਂ ਪਾਸੀਂ ਲੱਗਾ ਰਿਹਾ ।੧। (ਸੋ) ਕਬੀਰ ਆਖਦਾ ਹੈ—(ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਚੋਰ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਭਲਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਅਖਵਾ ਸਕਦਾ । ਫਿਰ ਭੀ (ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਆ ਪਿਆ ਹਾਂ; ਮੇਰੀ ਇਹ ਅਰਜ਼ੋਈ ਸੁਣ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੋਇ ਨਾਹ ਘੱਲੀਂ (ਭਾਵ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੇਈਂ) ।੨।੬।

English Translation:

BILAAVAL:

Save me! I have disobeyed You. I have not practiced humility, righteousness or devotional worship; I am proud and egotistical, and I have taken a crooked path. || 1 || Pause || Believing this body to be immortal, I pampered it, but it is a fragile and perishable vessel. Forgetting the Lord who formed, fashioned and embellished me, I have become attached to another. || 1 || I am Your thief; I cannot be called holy. I have fallen at Your feet, seeking Your Sanctuary. Says Kabeer, please listen to this prayer of mine, O Lord; please do not send me sommons of the Messenger of Death. || 2 || 6 ||

Tuesday, 12th Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 25th June, 2024 (Page: 856)(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਬਿਲਾਵਲੁ ॥

ਰਾਖਿ ਲੇਹੁ ਹਮ ਤੇ ਬਿਗਰੀ ॥ ਸੀਲੁ ਧਰਮੁ ਜਪੁ ਭਗਤਿ ਨ ਕੀਨੀ ਹਉ ਅਭਿਮਾਨ ਟੇਢ ਪਗਰੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਮਰ ਜਾਨਿ ਸੰਚੀ ਇਹ ਕਾਇਆ ਇਹ ਮਿਥਿਆ ਕਾਚੀ ਗਗਰੀ ॥ ਜਿਨਹਿ ਨਿਵਾਜਿ ਸਾਜਿ ਹਮ ਕੀਏ ਤਿਸਹਿ ਬਿਸਾਰਿ ਅਵਰ ਲਗਰੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੰਧਿਕ ਤੋਹਿ ਸਾਧ ਨਹੀ ਕਹੀਅਉ ਸਰਨਿ ਪਰੇ ਤੁਮਰੀ ਪਗਰੀ ॥ ਕਹਿ ਕਬੀਰ ਇਹ ਬਿਨਤੀ ਸੁਨੀਅਹੁ ਮਤ ਘਾਲਹੁ ਜਮ ਕੀ ਖਬਰੀ ॥੨॥੬॥

ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ, ੧੨ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੨੫ ਜੂਨ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੮੫੬)

Hukamnama 25 June
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Etv Bharat (SGPC))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਬਿਲਾਵਲੁ ॥

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੇਰੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ ਲੈ । ਮੇਥੋਂ ਬੜਾ ਮਾੜਾ ਕੰਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਚੰਗਾ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਬਣਾਇਆ, ਨਾਹ ਮੈਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਕਮਾਇਆ, ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਤੇਰੀ ਬੰਦਗੀ, ਤੇਰੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ । ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, ਤੇ ਵਿੰਗੇ ਰਾਹ ਪਿਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ (ਟੇਢਾ-ਪਨ ਫੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ) ।੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਇਸ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਾਹ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਸਮਝ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਪਾਲਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ, (ਇਹ ਸੋਚ ਹੀ ਨਾਹ ਫੁਰੀ ਕਿ) ਇਹ ਸਰੀਰ ਤਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਘੜੇ ਵਾਂਗ ਨਾਸਵੰਤ ਹੈ । ਜਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਇਹ ਸੁਹਣਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਰ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਹੋਰਨੀਂ ਪਾਸੀਂ ਲੱਗਾ ਰਿਹਾ ।੧। (ਸੋ) ਕਬੀਰ ਆਖਦਾ ਹੈ—(ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਚੋਰ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਭਲਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਅਖਵਾ ਸਕਦਾ । ਫਿਰ ਭੀ (ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ!) ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਆ ਪਿਆ ਹਾਂ; ਮੇਰੀ ਇਹ ਅਰਜ਼ੋਈ ਸੁਣ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੋਇ ਨਾਹ ਘੱਲੀਂ (ਭਾਵ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੇਈਂ) ।੨।੬।

English Translation:

BILAAVAL:

Save me! I have disobeyed You. I have not practiced humility, righteousness or devotional worship; I am proud and egotistical, and I have taken a crooked path. || 1 || Pause || Believing this body to be immortal, I pampered it, but it is a fragile and perishable vessel. Forgetting the Lord who formed, fashioned and embellished me, I have become attached to another. || 1 || I am Your thief; I cannot be called holy. I have fallen at Your feet, seeking Your Sanctuary. Says Kabeer, please listen to this prayer of mine, O Lord; please do not send me sommons of the Messenger of Death. || 2 || 6 ||

Tuesday, 12th Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 25th June, 2024 (Page: 856)(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

TAGGED:

DAILY HUKAMNAMASRI HARMANDIR SAHIBਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾAAJ DA HUKAMNAMAHUKAMNAMA 25 JUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਯੋਗ ਦਿਵਸ; ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਰਹੱਦ 'ਤੇ ਡਟੇ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਣੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਲੀਡਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਯੋਗ, ਦੇਖੋ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ - Yoga Day 2024

21 ਜੂਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਕਿਉ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਯੋਗ ਦਿਵਸ, ਇੱਥੇ ਜਾਣੋ ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਦਾ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ - International Yoga Day 2024

ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 'ਚ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਦਰਜ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਣੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ - Weather Update

ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਨੂੰ 47 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ, ਸੂਰਿਆ ਬਣੇ ਪਲੇਆਫ ਦਾ ਮੈਚ - T20 World Cup 2024

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.