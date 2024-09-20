ETV Bharat / hukamnama

5 ਅੱਸੂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 20 September

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਹਾਈ ਖਸਮ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਸਦਾ ਜੁੜੇ ਰਹੋ । ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਹੁਣ ਉਸੇ ਦੇ ਹੀ ਚਰਨ ਫੜ ਲਏ ਹਨ । ਖਸਮ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਦਰਸਨ ਕਰਨ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਹਉਮੈ ਦੂਰ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ ।੧। ਰਹਾਉ। (ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤ ਨਾਲ) ਮੇਰੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਕੁਝ ਭੀ ਚੰਗਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗਦਾ, (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ) ਤਾਂਘਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਜਿਵੇਂ ਭੋਰਾ ਕੋਲ-ਫੁੱਲ ਦੀ ਧੂੜੀ ਵਿਚ ਲਪਟਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਮੇਰਾ ਮਨ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਲ ਹੀ ਮੁੜ ਮੁੜ ਪਰਤਦਾ ਹੈ । ਮੇਰਾ ਮਨ ਹੋਰ (ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ) ਸੁਆਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੋੜਦਾ, ਇਕ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਭਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧। (ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤ ਨਾਲ) ਹੋਰ (ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ) ਤੋਂ ਸੰਬੰਧ ਤੋੜ ਲਈਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇੰਦੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪਕੜ ਤੋਂ ਖ਼ਲਾਸੀ ਪਾ ਲਈਦੀ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਮਨ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ- ਰਸ ਚੁੰਘੀਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਵਲੋਂ ਬ੍ਰਿਤੀ) ਪਰਤ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ।

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ-) ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤ ਨਾਲ) ਹੋਰ ਮੋਹ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਭਾਉਂਦਾ, ਹਰ ਵੇਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੨।੧੨੯।

English Translation:-

BILAAVAL. FIFTH MEHL:

My ego is gone; I have obtained the Blessed Vision of the Lord's Darshan. I am absorbed in my Lord and Master, the help and support of the Saints. Now, I hold tight to His Feet. |1|| Pause | My mind longs for Him, and does not love any other. I am totally absorbed, in love with His Lotus Feet, like the bumble bee attached to the honey of the lotus flower. I do not desire any other taste; I seek only the One Lord. I have broken away from the others, and I have been released from the Messenger of Death. O mind, drink in the subtle essence of the Lord: join the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, and turn away from the world. There is no other, none other than the Lord. O Nanak, love the Feet, the Feet of the Lord. || 2 || 2 || 129 ||

Friday, 5th Assu (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 20th September, 2024 (Page: 830)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)