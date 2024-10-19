ETV Bharat / hukamnama

3 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

She controls the three qualities and the four directions of the world. She destroys sacrificial feasts, cleansing baths, penances and sacred places of pilgrimage; what is this poor person to do? || 1 || I grasped God’s Support and Protection, and then I was emancipated. By the Grace of the Holy Saints, I sang the Praises of the Lord, Har, Har, Har, and my sins and afflictions were taken away. || 1 || Pause || She is not heard — she does not speak with a mouth; she is not seen enticing mortals. She administers her intoxicating drug, and so confuses them; thus she seems sweet to everyone’s mind. || 2 || In each and every home, she has implanted the sense of duality in mother, father, children, friends and siblings. Some have more, and some have less; they fight and fight, to the death. || 3 || I am a sacrifice to my True Guru, who has shown me this wondrous play. The world is being consumed by this hidden fire, but Maya does not cling to the Lord’s devotees. || 4 || By the Grace of the Saints, I have obtained supreme bliss, and all my bonds have been broken. Nanak has obtained the wealth of the Name of the Lord, Har, Har; having earned his profits, he has now returned home. || 5 || 11 ||

Saturday, 3rd Katak (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi)

(Page: 673)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)