3 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਜਿਨਿ ਕੀਨੇ ਵਸਿ ਅਪੁਨੈ ਤ੍ਰੈ ਗੁਣ ਭਵਣ ਚਤੁਰ ਸੰਸਾਰਾ ॥ ਜਗ ਇਸਨਾਨ ਤਾਪ ਥਾਨ ਖੰਡੇ ਕਿਆ ਇਹੁ ਜੰਤੁ ਵਿਚਾਰਾ ॥੧॥ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਗਹੀ ਤਉ ਛੂਟੋ ॥ ਸਾਧ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ਹਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਗਾਏ ਬਿਖੈ ਬਿਆਧਿ ਤਬ ਹੂਟੋ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਨਹ ਸੁਣੀਐ ਨਹ ਮੁਖ ਤੇ ਬਕੀਐ ਨਹ ਮੋਹੈ ਉਹ ਡੀਠੀ ॥ ਐਸੀ ਠਗਉਰੀ ਪਾਇ ਭੁਲਾਵੈ ਮਨਿ ਸਭ ਕੈ ਲਾਗੈ ਮੀਠੀ ॥੨॥ ਮਾਇ ਬਾਪ ਪੂਤ ਹਿਤ ਭ੍ਰਾਤਾ ਉਨਿ ਘਰਿ ਘਰਿ ਮੇਲਿਓ ਦੂਆ ॥ ਕਿਸ ਹੀ ਵਾਧਿ ਘਾਟਿ ਕਿਸ ਹੀ ਪਹਿ ਸਗਲੇ ਲਰਿ ਲਰਿ ਮੂਆ ॥੩॥ ਹਉ ਬਲਿਹਾਰੀ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਅਪੁਨੇ ਜਿਨਿ ਇਹੁ ਚਲਤੁ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ ॥ ਗੂਝੀ ਭਾਹਿ ਜਲੈ ਸੰਸਾਰਾ ਭਗਤ ਨ ਬਿਆਪੈ ਮਾਇਆ ॥੪॥ ਸੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ਮਹਾ ਸੁਖੁ ਪਾਇਆ ਸਗਲੇ ਬੰਧਨ ਕਾਟੇ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਧਨੁ ਪਾਇਆ ਅਪੁਨੈ ਘਰਿ ਲੈ ਆਇਆ ਖਾਟੇ ॥੫॥੧੧॥
ਸ਼ਨਿਚਰਵਾਰ, ੩ ਕੱਤਕ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੬੭੩)
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:
ਧਨਾਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥
ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ (ਮਾਇਆ) ਨੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਤੈ੍ਰ-ਗੁਣੀ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਰੇ ਚਾਰ-ਕੂਟ ਜਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੱਸ ਵਿਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨੇ ਜੱਗ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ, ਇਸ਼ਨਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ, ਤਪ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਥਾਂ ਭੰਨ ਕੇ ਰੱਖ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਜੀਵ ਵਿਚਾਰੇ ਦੀ ਕੀਹ ਪਾਂਇਆਂ ਹੈ (ਕਿ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਟਾਕਰਾ ਕਰ ਸਕੇ)? ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਦੋਂ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜਿਆ, ਤਦੋਂ ਉਹ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਪੰਜੇ ਵਿਚੋਂ) ਬਚ ਗਿਆ । ਜਦੋਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਣੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੇ, ਤਦੋਂ ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਰੋਗ (ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ) ਮੁੱਕ ਗਿਆ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਮਾਇਆ ਜਦੋਂ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਆ ਕੇ ਭਰਮਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਦੋਂ ਨਾਹ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣੀਦੀ ਹੈ, ਨਾਹ ਉਹ ਮੂੰਹੋਂ ਬੋਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਨਾਹ ਉਹ ਅੱਖੀਂ ਦਿੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ । ਕੋਈ ਅਜੇਹੀ ਨਸ਼ੀਲੀ ਚੀਜ਼ ਖਵਾ ਕੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਕੁਰਾਹੇ ਪਾ ਦੇਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਭਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਉਹ ਪਿਆਰੀ ਪਈ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮਾਂ, ਪਿਉ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਮਿੱਤਰ, ਭਰਾ—ਉਸ ਮਾਇਆ ਨੇ ਹਰੇਕ ਦੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਤਕਰਾ ਪਾ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੈ । ਕਿਸੇ ਪਾਸ (ਮਾਇਆ) ਬਹੁਤੀ ਹੈ, ਕਿਸੇ ਪਾਸ ਥੋੜੀ ਹੈ (ਬੱਸ, ਇਸੇ ਗੱਲੇ) ਸਾਰੇ (ਆਪੋ ਵਿਚ) ਲੜ ਲੜ ਕੇ ਪਏ ਖਪਦੇ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦਾ) ਇਹ ਤਮਾਸ਼ਾ (ਅੱਖੀਂ) ਵਿਖਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ । (ਮੈਂ ਵੇਖ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਇਸ) ਲੁਕੀ ਹੋਈ ਅੱਗ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਰਾ ਜਗਤ ਸੜ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਉੱਤੇ ਮਾਇਆ (ਆਪਣਾ) ਜ਼ੋਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੀ ।੪। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ (ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਲੱਭ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਇਹ ਧਨ ਖੱਟ-ਕਮਾ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ-ਘਰ ਵਿਚ ਲੈ ਆਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਬੜਾ ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣਦਾ ਹੈ; ਉਸ ਦੇ (ਮਾਇਆ ਵਾਲੇ) ਸਾਰੇ ਬੰਧਨ ਕੱਟੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੫।੧੧।
English Translation:
DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:
She controls the three qualities and the four directions of the world. She destroys sacrificial feasts, cleansing baths, penances and sacred places of pilgrimage; what is this poor person to do? || 1 || I grasped God’s Support and Protection, and then I was emancipated. By the Grace of the Holy Saints, I sang the Praises of the Lord, Har, Har, Har, and my sins and afflictions were taken away. || 1 || Pause || She is not heard — she does not speak with a mouth; she is not seen enticing mortals. She administers her intoxicating drug, and so confuses them; thus she seems sweet to everyone’s mind. || 2 || In each and every home, she has implanted the sense of duality in mother, father, children, friends and siblings. Some have more, and some have less; they fight and fight, to the death. || 3 || I am a sacrifice to my True Guru, who has shown me this wondrous play. The world is being consumed by this hidden fire, but Maya does not cling to the Lord’s devotees. || 4 || By the Grace of the Saints, I have obtained supreme bliss, and all my bonds have been broken. Nanak has obtained the wealth of the Name of the Lord, Har, Har; having earned his profits, he has now returned home. || 5 || 11 ||
Saturday, 3rd Katak (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi)
(Page: 673)
