7 ਹਾੜ੍ਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 20 June

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮਃ ੩ ॥

ਸੇਖਾ ਚਉਚਕਿਆ ਚਉਵਾਇਆ ਏਹੁ ਮਨੁ ਇਕਤੁ ਘਰਿ ਆਣਿ ॥ ਏਹੜ ਤੇਹੜ ਛਡਿ ਤੂ ਗੁਰ ਕਾ ਸਬਦੁ ਪਛਾਣੁ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਅਗੈ ਢਹਿ ਪਉ ਸਭੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਜਾਣੈ ਜਾਣੁ ॥ ਆਸਾ ਮਨਸਾ ਜਲਾਇ ਤੂ ਹੋਇ ਰਹੁ ਮਿਹਮਾਣੁ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਕੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਭੀ ਚਲਹਿ ਤਾ ਦਰਗਹ ਪਾਵਹਿ ਮਾਣੁ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਨ ਚੇਤਨੀ ਤਿਨ ਧਿਗੁ ਪੈਨਣੁ ਧਿਗੁ ਖਾਣੁ ॥੧॥ ਮਃ ੩ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵਈ ਕੀਮਤਿ ਕਹਣੁ ਨ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਰਵਹਿ ਗੁਣ ਮਹਿ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਚੋਲੀ ਦੇਹ ਸਵਾਰੀ ਕਢਿ ਪੈਧੀ ਭਗਤਿ ਕਰਿ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਪਾਟੁ ਲਗਾ ਅਧਿਕਾਈ ਬਹੁ ਬਹੁ ਬਿਧਿ ਭਾਤਿ ਕਰਿ ॥ ਕੋਈ ਬੂਝੈ ਬੂਝਣਹਾਰਾ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਬਿਬੇਕੁ ਕਰਿ ॥ ਸੋ ਬੂਝੈ ਏਹੁ ਬਿਬੇਕੁ ਜਿਸੁ ਬੁਝਾਏ ਆਪਿ ਹਰਿ ॥ ਜਨੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਕਹੈ ਵਿਚਾਰਾ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਹਰਿ ਸਤਿ ਹਰਿ ॥੧੧॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੭ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੨੦ ਜੂਨ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੪੬)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Etv Bharat (ਗ੍ਰਾਫਿਕਸ))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :-

ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮਃ ੩ ॥

ਹੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਚੁਕਾਏ ਸ਼ੇਖ਼! ਇਸ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਟਿਕਾਣੇ ਤੇ ਲਿਆ; ਵਿੰਗੀਆਂ ਟੇਢੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਛੱਝ ਤੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝ । ਹੇ ਸ਼ੇਖਾ! ਜੋ (ਸਭ ਦਾ) ਜਾਣੁ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਚਰਨੀਂ ਲੱਗ; ਆਸਾਂ ਤੇ ਮਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਮਿਟਾ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਪਰਾਹੁਣਾ ਸਮਝ; ਜੇ ਤੂੰ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਵਿਚ ਚਲੇਂਗਾ ਤਾਂ ਰੱਬ ਦੀ ਦਰਗਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਆਦਰ ਪਾਵੇਂਗਾ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ (ਚੰਗਾ) ਖਾਣਾ ਤੇ (ਚੰਗਾ) ਪਹਿਨਣਾ ਫਿਟਕਾਰ-ਜੋਗ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਬਿਆਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਉਹ ਗੁਣ ਮੁੱਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ, ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਹੀ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਗੁਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਹਾਝਣ ਲਈ ਮੁੱਲ ਕੀਹ ਹੈ; (ਪਰ,) ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜੀਉੜੇ ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।

(ਜਿਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਉਹ) ਗੁਣਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਲੀਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। (ਇਹ ਮਨੁੱਖਾ) ਸਰੀਰ, ਮਾਨੋ, ਚੋਲੀ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੇ ਬਣਾਈ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਭਗਤੀ (-ਰੂਪ ਕਸੀਦਾ) ਕੱਢ ਕੇ ਇਹ ਚੋਲੀ ਪਹਿਨਣ-ਜੋਗ ਬਣਦੀ ਹੈ । (ਇਸ ਚੋਲੀ ਨੂੰ) ਬਹੁਤ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਈ ਵੰਨਗੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਹਰੀ-ਨਾਮ ਪੱਟ ਲੱਗਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ; (ਇਸ ਭੇਤ ਨੂੰ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਕੋਈ ਵਿਰਲਾ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਹਰੀ ਆਪ ਸਮਝਾਵੇ । ਦਾਸ ਨਾਨਕ ਇਹ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ (ਸਿਮਰਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ) ।੧੧।

English Translation:-

SHALOK, THIRD MEHL:

O Shaykh, you wander in the four directions, blown by the four winds; bring your mind back to the home of the One Lord. Renounce your petty arguments, and realize the Word of the Guru's Shabad. Bow in humble respect before the True Guru; He is the Knower who knows everything. Burn away your hopes and desires, and live like a guest in this world. If you walk in harmony with the True Guru's Will, then you shall be honored in the Court of the Lord. O Nanak, those who do not contemplate the Naam, the Name of the Lord cursed are their clothes, and cursed is their food. || 1 || THIRD MEHL: There is no end to the Lord's Glorious Praises; His worth cannot be described. O Nanak, the Gurmukhs chant the Glorious Praises of the Lord; they are absorbed in His Glorious Virtues. ||2|| PAUREE: The Lord has adorned the coat of the body; He has embroidered it with devotional worship. The Lord has woven His silk into it, in so many ways and fashions. How rare is that man of understanding, who understands, and deliberates within. He alone understands these deliberations, whom the Lord Himself inspires to understand. Poor servant Nanak speaks: the Gurmukhs know the Lord, the Lord is True. 11

Thursday, 7th Assaar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 20th June, 2024 (Page: 646) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)