5 ਸਾਵਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 20 July

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਜਿਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ (ਹੀ) ਆਸਰਾ ਹੈ, ਮੇਰੇ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਖੱਟਣ ਕਮਾਣ ਲਈ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਹੀ ਰੋਜ਼ੀ ਹੈ । ਮੇਰੇ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ (ਭੀ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਹੀ ਹੈ । (ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਹਰਿ- ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ) ਇਸ ਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਪਰਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਹੋ ਕੇ, ਬੇਅੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ, ਇੱਕ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਂਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ।ਰਹਾਉ।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਬਹੁਤ ਨਿਮ੍ਰਤਾ-ਸੁਭਾਉ ਸੰਤ ਦੀ ਸੋਭਾ (ਦਾ ਮੂਲ) ਹੈ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਕਰਨੀ ਹੀ ਸੰਤ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ (ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ) ਹੈ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਆਨੰਦ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ । (ਭਗਤੀ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤਿ ਨਾਲ) ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸੁਖ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ (ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ) ਚਿੰਤਾ ਨਾਸ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ।੨।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਾਧ ਸੰਤ ਜਿੱਥੇ (ਭੀ) ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਉਥੇ ਉਹ ਸਾਜ ਵਰਤ ਕੇ ਬਾਣੀ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦਾ ਗੀਤ (ਹੀ) ਗਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਬੈਠਿਆਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਹਾਸਲ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ । ਪਰ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਉਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਮੱਥੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਸ਼ (ਦਾ ਲੇਖ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੋਵੇ) ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਹੱਥ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨ ਧੋ ਕੇ ਗੁਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਉਚਾਰਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਨਾਨਕ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੂੜ ਤੋਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜੇਹੜੇ ਦਇਆਲ ਕਿਰਪਾਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਹਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਵਿਚ (ਸਦਾ ਟਿਕੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ) ।੪।੨।੨੩।

English Translation:-

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

I am meek and poor; the Name of God is my only Support. The Name of the Lord, Har, Har, is my occupation and earnings. I gather only the Lord's Name. It is useful in both this world and the next. || 1 || Imbued with the Love of the Lord God's Infinite Name, the Holy Saints sing the Glorious Praises of the One Lord, the Formless Lord. || Pause || The Glory of the Holy Saints comes from their total humility. The Saints realize that their greatness rests in the Praises of the Lord. Meditating on the Lord of the Universe, the Saints are in bliss. The Saints find peace, and their anxieties are dispelled. || 2 || Wherever the Holy Saints gather, there they sing the Praises of the Lord, in music and poetry. In the Society of the Saints, there is bliss and peace. They alone obtain this Society, upon whose foreheads such destiny is written. ||3|| With my palms pressed together, I offer my prayer. I wash their feet, and chant the Praises of the Lord, the treasure of virtue. O God, merciful and compassionate, let me remain in Your Presence. Nanak lives, in the dust of the Saints. || 4 || 2 || 23 || Saturday, 5th Saawan (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 20th July 2024 (Page: 676) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)