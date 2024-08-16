ETV Bharat / hukamnama

1 ਭਾਦੋਂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 16 August

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਸ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ (ਜਦੋਂ) ਚੰਗਾ ਲੱਗੇ ਤਦੋਂ ਉਹ (ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਮਿਲਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ (ਉਸ ਦੇ) ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਉਸ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ। ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮੁਖ ਹੋਇਆਂ (ਹਿਰਦੇ ਦਾ) ਕੌਲ- ਫੁੱਲ ਖਿੜ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ (ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੋਝੀ ਦਾ) ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸਰਨ ਪਿਆਂ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਪਰਗਟ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ (ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝ ਆ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਤਾਕਤ ਦਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ) ਧਰਤੀ ਖਿੜੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਆਕਾਸ਼ ਖਿੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ।੫। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਦੀ ਦਾਤਿ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ, (ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ) ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ) ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਦਾ (ਆਪਣੀ) ਜੀਭ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । (ਨਾਮ ਜਪਣ ਦਾ ਇਹ) ਸੁਆਦ (ਇਹ) ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ (ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ) ਸਦਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਕੰਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ (ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ) ਸੁਣ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਅਟੱਲ ਥਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰੀ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ । ਪਰ, ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ (ਗੁਰੂ ਉਤੇ) ਇਤਬਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਬੱਝਦਾ ਉਸ ਦੀ (ਨਿਭਾਗੀ) ਜਿੰਦ (ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਸੜ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ (ਆਤਮਕ ਮੌਤ ਸਹੇੜ ਲੈਂਦੀ ਹੈ) ।੬। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੇਰੇ ਮਾਲਕ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਵਿਚ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਗੁਣ ਹਨ, ਮੈਂ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਸਦਕੇ-ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਮਾਲਕ ਗੁਣ-ਹੀਨ ਨੂੰ (ਭੀ) ਪਾਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਨਿਆਸਰੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਉਹ ਮਾਲਕ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਾਹ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਰਿਜ਼ਕ ਅਪੜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ (ਸਿਮਰਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਉੱਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਦਾ) ਗੂੜਾ ਰੰਗ ਚਾੜ੍ਹ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਸੱਚਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਿਲ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ (ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਮਿਲ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ) ਉਸ ਦੀ ਕਿਸਮਤ ਜਾਗ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਹੈ ।੭। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਤਾਕਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਹੈ, ਉਸ (ਦੀ ਯਾਦ) ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਇਕ ਘੜੀ ਭਰ ਭੀ (ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ) ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਕਾਇਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿ ਸਕਦਾ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਅੰਗ ਸੰਗ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਵੇਖਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਖਾਂਦਿਆਂ ਸਾਹ ਲੈਂਦਿਆਂ ਕਦੇ ਭੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਭੁੱਲਦਾ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਸਭ ਥਾਂ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਦਿੱਸਣ ਲੱਗ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਪਰ, ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਪੈਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦਾ, ਉਹ ਸਦਾ ਚਿੰਤਾਤੁਰ ਹੋ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਆਤਮਕ ਮੌਤ ਸਹੇੜਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੮। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਸਰਨ ਪਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ) ਆਪਣੇ ਪੱਲੇ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪ ਇਸ ਦੁੱਖ-ਰੂਪ ਸੰਸਾਰ-ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਪਾਰ ਲੰਘਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਪਭੂ (ਉਸ ਉਤੇ) ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰ ਕੇ (ਉਸ ਨੂੰ) ਮੇਹਰ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਵੇਖਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦਾ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਪੱਖ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਮਨ ਠੰਢਾ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਸਰੀਰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ (ਆਪਣੇ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਾਸਤੇ) ਨਾਮ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਰਾਕ (ਖਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ), ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ-) ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਸ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਰਨ ਪਵੋ, ਜੋ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਾਪ ਕੱਟ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ।੯।੧।

English Translation:-

SORAT'H, FIFTH MEHL, FIRST HOUSE, ASHTAPADEES:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

The One who created the whole world, O Siblings of Destiny, is the Almighty Lord, the Cause of causes. He fashioned the soul and the body, O Siblings of Destiny, by His own power. How can He be described? How can He be seen, O Siblings of Destiny? The Creator is One: He is indescribable. Praise the Guru, the Lord of the Universe, O Siblings of Destiny; through Him, the essence is known. 1 O my mind, meditate on the Lord, the Lord God. He blesses His servant with the gift of the Naan; He is the Destroyer of pain and suffering. Pause | Everything is in His home, O Siblings of Destiny: His warehouse is overflowing with the nine treasures. His worth cannot be estimated. O Siblings of Destiny; He is lofty, inaccessible and infinite. He cherishes all beings and creatures, O Siblings of Destiny; he continually takes care of them. So meet with the Perfect True Guru, O Siblings of Destiny, and merge in the Word of the Shabad. ||2|| Adoring the feet of the True Guru. O Siblings of Destiny, doubt and fear are dispelled. Joining the Society of the Saints, cleanse your mind, O Siblings of Destiny, and dwell in the Name of the Lord. The darkness of ignorance shall be dispelled, O Siblings of Destiny, and the lotus of your heart shall blossom forth. By the Guru's Word, peace wells up. O Siblings of Destiny; all fruits are with the True Guru. ||3|| Give up your sense of mine and yours, O Siblings of Destiny, and become the dust of the feet of all, In each and every heart. God is contained, O Siblings of Destiny; He sees, and hears, and is ever-present with us. On that day when one forgets -prese the Supreme Lord God, O Siblings of Destiny, on that day, one ought to die crying out in pain. He is the all-powerful Cause of Causes, O Siblings of Destiny, he is totally filled with all powers. 4 The Love of the Name is the greatest treasure, O Siblings of Destiny; through it. emotional attachment to Maya is dispelled. If it is pleasing to His Will, then He unites us in His Union, O Siblings of Destiny, the Naam, the Name of the Lord, comes to abide in the mind. The heart-lotus of the Gurmukh blossoms forth, O Siblings of Destiny, and the heart is illumined. The Glory of God has been revealed, O Siblings of Destiny, and the earth and sky have blossomed forth. 5 The Perfect Guru has blessed me with contentment, O Siblings of Destiny; day and night, I remain attached to the Lord's Love. My tongue continually chants the Lord's Name, O Siblings of Destiny; this is the true taste, and the object of human life.. Listening with my ears, I hear and so I live, O Siblings of Destiny; I have obtained the unchanging, unmoving state. His Name is everlasting. One who meets with the True Guru, O Siblings of Destiny, does so only by perfect destiny. 7 Without Him, I cannot live, even for an instant, O Siblings of Destiny: He is totally filled with all powers. With every breath and morsel of food, I will not forget Him, O Siblings of Destiny: I behold Him ever present. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, I meet Him, O Siblings of Destiny: He is totally pervading and permeating everywhere. Those who do not embrace love for the Lord, O Siblings of Destiny, always die crying out in pain. || 8 || Grasping hold of the hem of His robe, O Siblings of Destiny, we are carried across the world-ocean of fear and pain. By His Glance of Grace, He has blessed us, O Siblings of Destiny: He shall be with us until the very end. My mind. and body are soothed and calmed, O Siblings of Destiny, nourished by the food of the Naam. Nanak has entered His Sanctuary, O Siblings of Destiny, the Lord is the Destroyer of sins. || 91 That soul, which does not place its faith in the Lord shall burn, O Siblings of Destiny. 6 My Lord and Master has so many virtues, O Siblings of Destiny; I am a sacrifice to Him. He nurtures even the most worthless, O Siblings of Destiny, and gives home to the homeless. He gives nourishment with each and every breath, O Siblings of Destiny:

Friday, 1 Bhaadon (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 16th August 2024 (Page: 639) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)