ETV Bharat / hukamnama

31 ਸਾਵਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 15 August

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hukamnama 15 August : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Etv Bharat)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥

ਇਹ ਜਗਿ ਮੀਤੁ ਨ ਦੇਖਿਓ ਕੋਈ ॥ ਸਗਲ ਜਗਤੁ ਅਪਨੈ ਸੁਖਿ ਲਾਗਿਓ ਦੁਖ ਮੈ ਸੰਗਿ ਨ ਹੋਈ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਦਾਰਾ ਮੀਤ ਪੂਤ ਸਨਬੰਧੀ ਸਗਰੇ ਧਨ ਸਿਉ ਲਾਗੇ ॥ ਜਬ ਹੀ ਨਿਰਧਨ ਦੇਖਿਓ ਨਰ ਕਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਛਾਡਿ ਸਭ ਭਾਗੇ ॥੧॥ ਕਹਂਉ ਕਹਾ ਯਿਆ ਮਨ ਬਉਰੇ ਕਉ ਇਨ ਸਿਉ ਨੇਹੁ ਲਗਾਇਓ ॥ ਦੀਨਾ ਨਾਥ ਸਗਲ ਭੈ ਭੰਜਨ ਜਸੁ ਤਾ ਕੋ ਬਿਸਰਾਇਓ ॥੨॥ ਸੁਆਨ ਪੂਛ ਜਿਉ ਭਇਓ ਨ ਸੂਧਉ ਬਹੁਤੁ ਜਤਨੁ ਮੈ ਕੀਨਉ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਲਾਜ ਬਿਰਦ ਕੀ ਰਾਖਹੁ ਨਾਮੁ ਤੁਹਾਰਉ ਲੀਨਉ ॥੩॥੯॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੩੧ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੫ ਅਗਸਤ ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੩੩)

Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ ((SGPC))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਇਸ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਤੋੜ ਸਾਥ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਿੱਤਰ ਮੈਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਵੇਖਿਆ। ਸਾਰਾ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਖ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਜੁੱਟਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਦੁੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਥੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਦਾ । ੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ। ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ, ਮਿੱਤਰ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਇਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਧਨ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਜਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਗਾਲ ਵੇਖਿਆ, ਤਦੋਂ ਸਾਥ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਨੱਸ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਝੱਲੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਹ ਸਮਝਾਵਾਂ? ਇਸ ਨੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਹੜਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਦਾ ਰਾਖਾ ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਰ ਨਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ ਸਾਲਾਹ ਇਸ ਨੇ ਭੁਲਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁੱਤੇ ਦੀ ਪੂਛਲ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ, ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਸ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਯਾਦ ਵਲੋਂ ਲਾ- ਪਰਵਾਹੀ ਹਟਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੈਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਯਤਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ- ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਆਪਣੇ ਮੁੱਢ- ਕਦੀਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਾਲੇ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ, ਮੇਰੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਤਾਂ ਹੀ ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪ ਸਕਦਾ ਹਾਂ।੩।੯।

English Translation:-

SORAT'H, NINTH MEHL:-

In this world, I have not found any true friend. The whole world is attached to its own pleasures, and when trouble comes, no one is with you. 1 || Pause || Wives, friends, children and relatives all are attached to wealth. When they see a poor man, they all forsake his company and run away, 1 So what should I say to this crazy mind, which is affectionately attached to them? The Lord is the Master of the meck, the Destroyer of all fears, and I have forgotten to praise Him. 2 Like a dog's tail, which will never straighten out, the mind will not change, no matter how many things are tried. Says Nanak, please, Lord, uphold the honor of Your innate nature, I chant Your Name. 39. Thursday, 31 Sanwan (Sumvat 556 Nanakshahi) 15th August 2024 (Page: 6.33) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥

ਇਹ ਜਗਿ ਮੀਤੁ ਨ ਦੇਖਿਓ ਕੋਈ ॥ ਸਗਲ ਜਗਤੁ ਅਪਨੈ ਸੁਖਿ ਲਾਗਿਓ ਦੁਖ ਮੈ ਸੰਗਿ ਨ ਹੋਈ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਦਾਰਾ ਮੀਤ ਪੂਤ ਸਨਬੰਧੀ ਸਗਰੇ ਧਨ ਸਿਉ ਲਾਗੇ ॥ ਜਬ ਹੀ ਨਿਰਧਨ ਦੇਖਿਓ ਨਰ ਕਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਛਾਡਿ ਸਭ ਭਾਗੇ ॥੧॥ ਕਹਂਉ ਕਹਾ ਯਿਆ ਮਨ ਬਉਰੇ ਕਉ ਇਨ ਸਿਉ ਨੇਹੁ ਲਗਾਇਓ ॥ ਦੀਨਾ ਨਾਥ ਸਗਲ ਭੈ ਭੰਜਨ ਜਸੁ ਤਾ ਕੋ ਬਿਸਰਾਇਓ ॥੨॥ ਸੁਆਨ ਪੂਛ ਜਿਉ ਭਇਓ ਨ ਸੂਧਉ ਬਹੁਤੁ ਜਤਨੁ ਮੈ ਕੀਨਉ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਲਾਜ ਬਿਰਦ ਕੀ ਰਾਖਹੁ ਨਾਮੁ ਤੁਹਾਰਉ ਲੀਨਉ ॥੩॥੯॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੩੧ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੫ ਅਗਸਤ ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੩੩)

Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ ((SGPC))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਇਸ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਤੋੜ ਸਾਥ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਿੱਤਰ ਮੈਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਵੇਖਿਆ। ਸਾਰਾ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਖ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਜੁੱਟਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਦੁੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਥੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਦਾ । ੧। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ। ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ, ਮਿੱਤਰ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਇਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਧਨ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਜਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਗਾਲ ਵੇਖਿਆ, ਤਦੋਂ ਸਾਥ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਨੱਸ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਝੱਲੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਹ ਸਮਝਾਵਾਂ? ਇਸ ਨੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਹੜਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਦਾ ਰਾਖਾ ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਰ ਨਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ ਸਾਲਾਹ ਇਸ ਨੇ ਭੁਲਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁੱਤੇ ਦੀ ਪੂਛਲ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ, ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਸ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਯਾਦ ਵਲੋਂ ਲਾ- ਪਰਵਾਹੀ ਹਟਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੈਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਯਤਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ- ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਆਪਣੇ ਮੁੱਢ- ਕਦੀਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਾਲੇ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ, ਮੇਰੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਤਾਂ ਹੀ ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪ ਸਕਦਾ ਹਾਂ।੩।੯।

English Translation:-

SORAT'H, NINTH MEHL:-

In this world, I have not found any true friend. The whole world is attached to its own pleasures, and when trouble comes, no one is with you. 1 || Pause || Wives, friends, children and relatives all are attached to wealth. When they see a poor man, they all forsake his company and run away, 1 So what should I say to this crazy mind, which is affectionately attached to them? The Lord is the Master of the meck, the Destroyer of all fears, and I have forgotten to praise Him. 2 Like a dog's tail, which will never straighten out, the mind will not change, no matter how many things are tried. Says Nanak, please, Lord, uphold the honor of Your innate nature, I chant Your Name. 39. Thursday, 31 Sanwan (Sumvat 556 Nanakshahi) 15th August 2024 (Page: 6.33) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾAMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMAਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀHUKAMNAMA 15 AUGUST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਰੱਖੜੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਗਿਫ਼ਟ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੀਮਤ ਵਾਲੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦੇਖੋ, ਭੈਣ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ ਖੁਸ਼ - Raksha Bandhan Special

ਅਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਘਰ 'ਚ ਹੀ ਬਣਾਓ ਇਹ 3 ਸਵਾਦੀ ਮਿਠਾਈਆਂ, ਮਜ਼ਾ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਡਬਲ - Independence Day Special Recipes

ਵੱਡੇ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਵੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਡਿਪਰੈਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਮਾਪੇ ਵੀ ਨੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਇਸਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਲੱਛਣਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਨੇ ਡਾਕਟਰ - Depression Symptoms And Treatment

ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ Made by Google 2024 ਇਵੈਂਟ, Pixel 9 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਲਾਂਚ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ ਸਮੇਂ - Made by Google 2024

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.