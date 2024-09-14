ETV Bharat / hukamnama

30 ਭਾਦੋਂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 14 September

ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮਃ ੩ ॥

ਜੇ ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਚਿੱਤ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰੇ, ਤਾਂ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ (ਦੱਸੀ) ਸੇਵਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਫਲ ਲਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ; ਮਨ-ਇੱਛਿਆ ਫਲ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਮਨ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ; (ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਕਾਰ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ) ਬੰਧਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਦੀ ਹੈ (ਬੰਧਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ) ਖ਼ਲਾਸੀ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਹਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਮਾਇਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਇਸ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਹਰੀ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਦੁਰਲੱਭ ਹੈ, ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮੁਖ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਆ ਕੇ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ; ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ-) ਮੈਂ ਸਦਕੇ ਹਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਜੋ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਕਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ 19। ਮਨਮੁਖ ਦਾ ਮਨ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਕਾਬੂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਮਾਇਆ ਵਿਚ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਲੱਗਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ; (ਸਿੱਟਾ ਇਹ ਕਿ) ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਨੇ ਵਿਚ ਭੀ ਸੁਖ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ, (ਉਸ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ) ਸਦਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਗੁਜ਼ਰਦੀ ਹੈ । ਅਨੇਕਾਂ ਪੰਡਿਤ ਲੋਕ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧ ਸਮਾਧੀਆਂ ਲਾ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਥੱਕ ਗਏ ਹਨ, ਕਈ ਕਰਮ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਥੱਕ ਗਏ ਹਨ; (ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਨਾਲ ਤੇ ਸਮਾਧੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ) ਇਹ ਮਨ ਕਾਬੂ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ ।ਭੇਖ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਭਾਵ, ਸਾਧੂ ਲੋਕ) ਕਈ ਭੇਖ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਤੇ ਅਠਾਹਠ ਤੀਰਥਾਂ ਤੇ ਨਾ ਕੇ ਥੱਕ ਗਏ ਹਨ; ਹਉਮੈ ਤੇ ਭਰਮ ਵਿਚ ਭੁੱਲੇ ਹੋਇਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਸਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ । ਵੱਡੇ ਭਾਗ ਨਾਲ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਭਉ ਉਪਜਦਾ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਆ ਕੇ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ; (ਹਰੀ ਦਾ) ਭਉ ਉਪਜਿਆਂ ਹੀ, ਤੇ ਹਉਮੈ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਨਾਲ ਸਾੜ ਕੇ ਹੀ ਮਨ ਵੱਸ ਵਿਚ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਜੋਤੀ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਵਿਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਬ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਮਿਲਾ ਕੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਵਿਚ ਰੰਗੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ; (ਪਰ) ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ ! ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਮਿਲਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਨਾਮ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਸੁਖ ਵਿਚ ਸਮਾਈ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ।੨। ਰਾਜਿਆਂ ਤੇ ਰਾਣਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਇਹ ਰੰਗ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ (ਭਾਵ, ਥੋੜੇ ਚਿਰ) ਲਈ ਸੋਭਨੀਕ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ; ਮਾਇਆ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਰੰਗ ਕਸੁੰਭੇ ਦਾ ਰੰਗ ਹੈ (ਭਾਵ, ਕਸੁੰਭੇ ਵਾਂਗ ਛਿਨ-ਭੰਗੂਰ ਹੈ), ਛਿਨ ਮਾੜ ਵਿਚ ਲਹਿ ਜਾਏਗਾ, (ਸੰਸਾਰ ਤੋਂ) ਤੁਰਨ ਵੇਲੇ ਮਾਇਆ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ, (ਪਰ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਕੀਤੇ) ਪਾਪ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਲੈ ਜਾਈਦੇ ਹਨ । ਜਦੋਂ ਜਮ-ਕਾਲ ਨੇ ਫੜ ਕੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਲਾ ਲਿਆ, ਤਾਂ (ਜੀਵ) ਡਾਢਾ ਭੈ-ਭੀਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ; (ਮਨੁੱਖ- ਜਨਮ ਵਾਲਾ) ਉਹ ਸਮਾ ਫੇਰ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ, ਇਸ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਪਛੁਤਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੬।

English Translation:-

SHALOK, THIRD MEHL:

Service to the True Guru is fruitful and rewarding, if one performs it with his mind focused on it. The fruits of the mind's desires are obtained, and egotism departs from within. His bonds are broken, and he is liberated: he remains absorbed in the True Lord. It is so difficult to obtain the Naam in this world; it comes to dwell in the mind of the Gurmukh. O Nanak, I am a sacrifice to one who serves his True Guru. || 1 | THIRD MEHL: The mind of the self-willed manmukh is so very stubborn; it is stuck in the love of duality. He does not find peace, even in dreams; he passes his life in misery and suffering. The Pandits have grown weary of going door to door, reading and reciting their scriptures; the Siddhas have gone into their trances of Samaadhi. This mind cannot be controlled; they are tired of performing religious rituals. The impersonators have grown weary of wearing false costumes, and bathing at the sixty-eight sacred shrines. They do not know the state of their own minds; they are deluded by doubt and egotism. By Guru's Grace, the Fear of God is obtained, by great good fortune, the Lord comes to abide in the mind. When the Fear of God. comes, the mind is restrained, and through the Word of the Shabad, the ego is burnt away. Those who are imbued with Truth are immaculate; their light merges in the Light. Meeting the True Guru, one obtains the Name; O Nanak, he is absorbed in peace. ||2|| PAUREF: The pleasures of kings and emperors are pleasing, but they last for only a few days. These pleasures of Maya are like the color of the safflower, which wears off in a moment. They do not go with him when he departs; instead, he carries the load of sins upon his head. When death seizes him, and marches him away, then he looks absolutely hideous. That lost opportunity will not come into his hands again, and in the end, he regrets and repents. ||6|| Saturday, 30th Bhaadon (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 14th September 2024 (Page: 644)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)