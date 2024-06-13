ETV Bharat / hukamnama

31 ਜੇਠ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - Hukamnama 13 June

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 6:53 AM IST

Hukamnama 13 June : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਰਾਜ ਕਪਟੰ ਰੂਪ ਕਪਟੰ ਧਨ ਕਪਟੰ ਕੁਲ ਗਰਬਤਹ ॥ ਸੰਚੰਤਿ ਬਿਖਿਆ ਛਲੰ ਛਿਦੰ ਨਾਨਕ ਬਿਨੁ ਹਰਿ ਸੰਗਿ ਨ ਚਾਲਤੇ ॥੧॥ ਪੇਖੰਦੜੋ ਕੀ ਭੁਲੁ ਤੁੰਮਾ ਦਿਸਮੁ ਸੋਹਣਾ ॥ ਅਢੁ ਨ ਲਹੰਦੜੋ ਮੁਲੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਾਥਿ ਨ ਜੁਲਈ ਮਾਇਆ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਲਦਿਆ ਨਾਲਿ ਨ ਚਲੈ ਸੋ ਕਿਉ ਸੰਜੀਐ ॥ ਤਿਸ ਕਾ ਕਹੁ ਕਿਆ ਜਤਨੁ ਜਿਸ ਤੇ ਵੰਜੀਐ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਬਿਸਰਿਐ ਕਿਉ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਾਵੈ ਨਾ ਮਨੁ ਰੰਜੀਐ ॥ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਛੋਡਿ ਅਨ ਲਾਗੈ ਨਰਕਿ ਸਮੰਜੀਐ ॥ ਹੋਹੁ ਕ੍ਰਿਪਾਲ ਦਇਆਲ ਨਾਨਕ ਭਉ ਭੰਜੀਐ ॥੧੦॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੩੧ ਜੇਠ (ਸੰਮਤ ਪ੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੩ ਜੂਨ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੮)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Etv Bharat (ਐਸਜੀਪੀਸੀ))

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :-

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਇਹ ਰਾਜ ਰੂਪ ਧਨ ਤੇ ਉੱਚੀ ਕੁਲ ਦਾ ਮਾਣ ਸਭ ਛਲ-ਰੂਪ ਹੈ। ਜੀਵ ਛਲ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਦੂਜਿਆਂ ਤੇ ਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਲਾ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਕਈ ਢੰਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਾਇਆ ਜੋੜਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਕੋਈ ਭੀ ਚੀਜ਼ ਏਥੋਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ। ੧। ਤੁੰਮਾ ਵੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸੋਹਣਾ ਦਿੱਸਿਆ। ਕੀ ਇਹ ਉਕਾਈ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ? ਇਸ ਦਾ ਤਾਂ ਅੱਧੀ ਕੌਡੀ ਭੀ ਮੁੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਇਹੀ ਹਾਲ ਮਾਇਆ ਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੀਵ ਦੇ ਭਾ ਦੀ ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਭੀ ਕੌਡੀ ਮੁੱਲ ਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਏਥੋਂ ਤੁਰਨ ਵੇਲੇ ਇਹ ਮਾਇਆ ਜੀਵ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ। ੨। ਉਸ ਮਾਇਆ ਨੂੰ ਇਕੱਠੀ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਕੀਹ ਲਾਭ, ਜੋ ਜਗਤ ਤੋਂ ਤੁਰਨ ਵੇਲੇ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਆਖ਼ਰ ਵਿਛੁੜ ਹੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਦੱਸੋ ਕੀਹ ਜਤਨ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੋਇਆ? ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨਿਰੀ ਮਾਇਆ ਨਾਲ ਰੱਜੀਦਾ ਭੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਤੇ ਨਾਹ ਹੀ ਮਨ ਪ੍ਰਸੰਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰ, ਦਇਆ ਕਰ, ਨਾਨਕ ਦਾ ਸਹਮ ਦੂਰ ਕਰ ਦੇਹ ।੧੦।

English Translation:-

SHALOK: Power is fraudulent, beauty is fraudulent, and wealth is fraudulent, as is pride of ancestry. One may gather poison through deception and fraud, O Nanak, but without the Lord, nothing shall go along with him in the end. 1 Beholding the bitter melon, he is deceived, since it appears so pretty. But it is not worth even a shell, O Nanak; the riches of Maya will not go along with anyone. ||2|| PAUREE: It shall not go along with you when you depart why do you bother to collect it? Tell me, why do you try so hard to acquire that which you must leave behind in the end? Forgetting the Lord, how can you be satisfied? Your mind cannot be pleased. One who forsakes God, and attaches himself to another, shall be immersed in hell. Be kind and compassionate to Nanak, O Lord, and dispel his fear. || 10 || Thursday, 31 Jayt'h (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 13th June, 2024 (Page: 708) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

