ETV Bharat / hukamnama

26 ਅੱਸੂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ ਆਦਿ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ।

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 1 hours ago

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ: ਸਲੋਕ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰੰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੰ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੂਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੈ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੨੬ ਅੱਸੂ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੧ ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ: ਸਲੋਕ ॥ ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭। (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

English Translation: SHALOK: The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 || Friday, 26th Assu (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 11th October, 2024 (Page: 709)

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ: ਸਲੋਕ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰੰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੰ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੂਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੈ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੨੬ ਅੱਸੂ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੧ ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ: ਸਲੋਕ ॥ ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭। (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

English Translation: SHALOK: The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 || Friday, 26th Assu (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 11th October, 2024 (Page: 709)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DAILY HUKAMNAMASACHKHAND SRI HARMANDIR SAHIBਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾAMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਆਖਿਰ 10 ਜਾਂ 11 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, ਕਦੋਂ ਹੈ ਮਹਾਅਸ਼ਟਮੀ; ਜਾਣੋ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਸਮਾਂ

ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿੰਨੇ ਸਾਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ ਪੂਜਾ, ਉਮਰ ਦਾ ਰੱਖੋ ਧਿਆਨ ਤਾਂ ਹੀ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ

'ਕਾਂਤਾਰਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸਰਵੋਤਮ ਫਿਲਮ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ, ਰਿਸ਼ਭ ਸ਼ੈੱਟੀ ਦੇ ਵੀ ਝੋਲੀ ਪਿਆ ਇਹ ਐਵਾਰਡ

ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਾਉਣੀ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ 2024-25 ਲਈ ਕਸਟਮ ਮਿਲਿੰਗ ਪਾਲਿਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.