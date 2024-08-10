ETV Bharat / hukamnama

26 ਸਾਵਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - DAILY HUKAMNAMA

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-

(ਮਨਮੁਖ ਦੇ) ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਅਗਿਆਨ ਹੈ, (ਉਸ ਦੀ) ਅਕਲਿ ਹੋਛੀ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਉਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਦਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦਾ; ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਧੋਖਾ (ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਭੀ) ਉਹ ਸਾਰਾ ਧੋਖਾ ਹੀ ਧੋਖਾ ਵਰਤਦਾ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ । (ਮਨਮੁਖ ਬੰਦੇ ਆਪ) ਦੁਖੀ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ (ਤੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਦੁਖੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ; ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਿੱਤ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ (ਭਾਵ, ਭਾਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੇ) ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਗ਼ਰਜ਼ ਦੇ ਪਿਛੇ ਭਟਕਦੇ ਫਿਰਦੇ ਹਨ; ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੇ ਹਰੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰੇ, ਤਾਂ ਹੀ ਉਹ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵਿਚ ਲੀਨ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧।ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ ਗ੍ਰਸੇ ਹੋਏ ਮਨਮੁਖਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਨ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਿਚ ਇਕ ਥਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਟਿਕਦਾ; ਹਰ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ (ਮਾਇਆ ਵਿਚ) ਸੜਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਆਪ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਖੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਲੋਭ-ਰੂਪ ਵੱਡਾ ਹਨੇਰਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਢੁਕਦਾ; ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਦੁਖੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਕਦੇ ਸੁਖੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ, ਸਦਾ ਜੰਮਣ ਮਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਵਿਚ ਪਏ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੇ ਉਹ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਚਿੱਤ ਜੋੜਨ, ਤਾਂ ਸੱਚਾ ਹਰੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਲਏ ।੨।ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਸੰਤ ਹਨ, ਭਗਤ ਹਨ ਉਹੀ ਕਬੂਲ ਹਨ ।ਉਹੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਿਆਣੇ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਹਰੀ-ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਨਾਮ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ-ਰੂਪ ਭੋਜਨ ਖਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਤੇ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਰਨ-ਧੂੜ ਆਪਣੇ ਮੱਥੇ ਤੇ ਲਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਇਹੋ ਜਿਹੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ) ਹਰੀ (ਦੇ ਭਜਨ-ਰੂਪ) ਤੀਰਥ ਤੇ ਨ੍ਹਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਪਵਿੱਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨੬।

English Translation:-

He has spiritual ignorance within, and his intellect is dull and dim; he does not place his faith in the True Guru. He has deceit within himself, and so he sees deception in all others; through his deceptions, he is totally ruined. The True Guru’s Will does not enter into his consciousness, and so he wanders around, pursuing his own interests. If He grants His Grace, then Nanak is absorbed into the Word of the Shabad. || 1 || FOURTH MEHL: The self-willed manmukhs are engrossed in emotional attachment to Maya; in the love of duality, their minds are unsteady. Night and day, they are burning; day and night, they are totally ruined by their egotism. Within them, is the total pitch darkness of greed, and no one even approaches them. They themselves are miserable, and they never find peace; they are born, only to die, and die again. O Nanak, the True Lord God forgives those, who focus their consciousness on the Guru’s feet. || 2 || PAUREE: That Saint, that devotee, is acceptable, who is loved by God. Those beings are wise, who meditate on the Lord. They eat the food, the treasure of the Ambrosial Naam, the Name of the Lord. They apply the dust of the feet of the Saints to their foreheads. O Nanak, they are purified, bathing in the sacred shrine of the Lord. || 26 ||

Saturday, 26th Saawan (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) (Page: 652)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)