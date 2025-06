ETV Bharat / hukamnama

31 ਜੇਠ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

English Translation:

DHANAASAREE, FIFTH MEHL:

One who forgets the Lord of life, the Great Giver — know that he is most unfortunate. One whose mind is in love with the Lord’s lotus feet, obtains the pool of ambrosial nectar. || 1 || Your humble servant awakes in the Love of the Lord’s Name. All laziness has departed from his body, and his mind is attached to the Beloved Lord. || Pause || Wherever I look, the Lord is there; He is the string, upon which all hearts are strung. Drinking in the water of the Naam, servant Nanak has renounced all other loves. || 2 || 16 || 47 ||

Friday, 31st Jayt’h (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 682)

