Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / hukamnama

25 ਸਾਉਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ ਆਦਿ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ।

Hukamnama
ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (sgpc)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 6:31 AM IST

2 Min Read

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ:

ਜੈਤਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਆਏ ਅਨਿਕ ਜਨਮ ਭ੍ਰਮਿ ਸਰਣੀ ॥ ਉਧਰੁ ਦੇਹ ਅੰਧ ਕੂਪ ਤੇ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਚਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਨਾ ਨਾਹਿਨ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਕਰਣੀ ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੈ ਅੰਚਲਿ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਬਿਖਮ ਨਦੀ ਜਾਇ ਤਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੁਖ ਸੰਪਤਿ ਮਾਇਆ ਰਸ ਮੀਠੇ ਇਹ ਨਹੀ ਮਨ ਮਹਿ ਧਰਣੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਦਰਸਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਿ ਨਾਨਕ ਦਾਸ ਪਾਵਤ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਰੰਗ ਆਭਰਣੀ ॥੨॥੮॥੧੨॥

ਸ਼ਨਿੱਚਰਵਾਰ, ੨੫ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੨)

Amrit Vela Hukamnama
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (sgpc)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਕਈ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭੌਂ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । ਸਾਡੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਘੁੱਪ ਹਨੇਰੇ ਖੂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾ ਲੈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੇਰੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕਰਤੱਬ ਭੀ ਸੁੱਚਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੇ ਲੜ ਲਾ ਦੇ, ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਔਖੀ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-) ਨਦੀ ਤਰੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਖ, ਧਨ, ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਸੁਆਦ—ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਸ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਸਾਂਦੇ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ (ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ) ਦਾ ਗਹਣਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੮।੧੨।

JAITSREE, FIFTH MEHL:

After wandering through so many incarnations, I have come to Your Sanctuary. Save me — lift my body up out of the deep, dark pit of the world, and attach me to Your feet. || 1 || Pause || I do not know anything about spiritual wisdom, meditation or karma, and my way of life is not clean and pure. Please attach me to the hem of the robe of the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; help me to cross over the terrible river. || 1 || Comforts, riches and the sweet pleasures of Maya — do not implant these within your mind. Slave Nanak is satisfied and satiated by the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; his only ornamentation is the love of the Lord’s Name. || 2 || 8 || 12 ||

Saturday, 25th Saawan (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 702)

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ:

ਜੈਤਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਆਏ ਅਨਿਕ ਜਨਮ ਭ੍ਰਮਿ ਸਰਣੀ ॥ ਉਧਰੁ ਦੇਹ ਅੰਧ ਕੂਪ ਤੇ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਚਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਨਾ ਨਾਹਿਨ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਕਰਣੀ ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੈ ਅੰਚਲਿ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਬਿਖਮ ਨਦੀ ਜਾਇ ਤਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੁਖ ਸੰਪਤਿ ਮਾਇਆ ਰਸ ਮੀਠੇ ਇਹ ਨਹੀ ਮਨ ਮਹਿ ਧਰਣੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਦਰਸਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਿ ਨਾਨਕ ਦਾਸ ਪਾਵਤ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਰੰਗ ਆਭਰਣੀ ॥੨॥੮॥੧੨॥

ਸ਼ਨਿੱਚਰਵਾਰ, ੨੫ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੨)

Amrit Vela Hukamnama
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (sgpc)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਕਈ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭੌਂ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । ਸਾਡੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਘੁੱਪ ਹਨੇਰੇ ਖੂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾ ਲੈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੇਰੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕਰਤੱਬ ਭੀ ਸੁੱਚਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੇ ਲੜ ਲਾ ਦੇ, ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਔਖੀ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-) ਨਦੀ ਤਰੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਖ, ਧਨ, ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਸੁਆਦ—ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਸ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਸਾਂਦੇ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ (ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ) ਦਾ ਗਹਣਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੮।੧੨।

JAITSREE, FIFTH MEHL:

After wandering through so many incarnations, I have come to Your Sanctuary. Save me — lift my body up out of the deep, dark pit of the world, and attach me to Your feet. || 1 || Pause || I do not know anything about spiritual wisdom, meditation or karma, and my way of life is not clean and pure. Please attach me to the hem of the robe of the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; help me to cross over the terrible river. || 1 || Comforts, riches and the sweet pleasures of Maya — do not implant these within your mind. Slave Nanak is satisfied and satiated by the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; his only ornamentation is the love of the Lord’s Name. || 2 || 8 || 12 ||

Saturday, 25th Saawan (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 702)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾਸੱਚਖੰਡHUKAMNAMAAMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

Quick Links / Policies

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਬਲੈਕਹੈੱਡਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ ਹੋ ? ਘਰ 'ਚ ਮੌਜ਼ੂਦ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਪਾਓ ਛੁਟਕਾਰਾ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਵੇਂ

ਕੀ ਸ਼ੂਗਰ ਦੇ ਮਰੀਜ਼ ਫਲ ਖਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ? ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਫਲ ਖਾਣਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੈ ਫਾਇਦੇਮੰਦ ?

ਗਿੱਲ, ਪੰਤ, ਰਾਹੁਲ, ਜਡੇਜਾ ਅਤੇ ਬੁਮਰਾਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਟੈਸਟ ਜਰਸੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਨਿਲਾਮੀ, ਕੀਮਤ ਜਾਣ ਕੇ ਹੋ ਜਾਓਗੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ

EXPLAINER:ਤੁਹਾਡੇ MP ਨੂੰ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਫੰਡ? ਸਾਂਸਦ ਦੀ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ? ਬਚੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੈਸਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕੀ ਹੁੰਦਾ? ਜਾਣੋ ਸਾਰਾ ਕੁੱਝ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.