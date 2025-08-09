ETV Bharat / hukamnama

25 ਸਾਉਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (sgpc)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਕਈ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭੌਂ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । ਸਾਡੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਘੁੱਪ ਹਨੇਰੇ ਖੂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾ ਲੈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੇਰੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕਰਤੱਬ ਭੀ ਸੁੱਚਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੇ ਲੜ ਲਾ ਦੇ, ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਔਖੀ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-) ਨਦੀ ਤਰੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਖ, ਧਨ, ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਸੁਆਦ—ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਸ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਸਾਂਦੇ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ (ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ) ਦਾ ਗਹਣਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੮।੧੨।

JAITSREE, FIFTH MEHL:

After wandering through so many incarnations, I have come to Your Sanctuary. Save me — lift my body up out of the deep, dark pit of the world, and attach me to Your feet. || 1 || Pause || I do not know anything about spiritual wisdom, meditation or karma, and my way of life is not clean and pure. Please attach me to the hem of the robe of the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; help me to cross over the terrible river. || 1 || Comforts, riches and the sweet pleasures of Maya — do not implant these within your mind. Slave Nanak is satisfied and satiated by the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; his only ornamentation is the love of the Lord’s Name. || 2 || 8 || 12 ||

Saturday, 25th Saawan (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 702)