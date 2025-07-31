ETV Bharat / hukamnama

16 ਸਾਉਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (SGPC)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਿਲ ਪਏ, ਤਾਂ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸਮਝ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਪਰਤ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਹੈ, ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਕਾਰ-ਵਿਹਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਅਛੋਹ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ (ਅਸਲ) ਸਿੱਖ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹੇ ਮਨ! ਸਦਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ । ਹੇ ਮਨ! ਮੁੜ ਮੁੜ ਜਪ ਜਪ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਲੱਗਣ ਲੱਗ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਪੈਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਹਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਵਿਚ (ਥਾਂ) ਲੱਭ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।ਰਹਾਉ।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ (ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਵਿਚ) ਪਿਆਰ ਪੈਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦਾ, ਆਪਣੇ ਮਨ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਤੁਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ) ਹੋਰ ਹੋਰ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਿਚ ਟਿਕਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਆਪਣੇ ਮਨ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਤੁਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਜੋ ਭੀ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ) ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਉਹ (ਮਾਨੋ) ਤੁਹ ਹੀ ਕੁੱਟਦੇ ਹਨ, (ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚੋਂ) ਹਾਸਲ ਕੁਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦਾ (ਜਿਵੇਂ ਤੁਹਾਂ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ) ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਿਲ ਪਏ, ਤਾਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਸਦਾ ਵੱਸਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਿਚ ਮਗਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ਅਤੁੱਟ ਪਿਆਰ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤਿ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸਦਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਂਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਚ ਚਿੱਤ ਜੋੜਦਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਆਉਣਾ ਸਫਲ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤਿ ਨਾਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਾਪ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੮।

English Translation

SORAT’H, THIRD MEHL, DU-TUKAS:

Meeting the True Guru, one turns away from the world, O Siblings of Destiny; when he remains dead while yet alive, he obtains true understanding. He alone is the Guru, and he alone is a Sikh, O Siblings of Destiny, whose light merges in the Light. || 1 || O my mind, be lovingly attuned to the Name of the Lord, Har, Har. Chanting the Name of the Lord, it seems so sweet to the mind, O Siblings of Destiny; the Gurmukhs obtain a place in the Court of the Lord. || Pause || Without the Guru, love for the Lord does not well up, O Siblings of Destiny; the self-willed manmukhs are engrossed in the love of duality. Actions performed by the manmukh are like the threshing of the chaff — they obtain nothing for their efforts. || 2 || Meeting the Guru, the Naam comes to permeate the mind, O Siblings of Destiny, with true love and affection. He always sings the Glorious Praises of the Lord, O Siblings of Destiny, with infinite love for the Guru. || 3 || How blessed and approved is his coming into the world, O Siblings of Destiny, who focuses his mind on serving the Guru. O Nanak, the Name of the Lord is obtained, O Siblings of Destiny, through the Word of the Guru’s Shabad, and we merge with the Lord. || 4 || 8 ||

Thursday, 16th Saawan (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi)

(Page:602)