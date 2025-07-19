ETV Bharat / hukamnama

4 ਸਾਵਣ,ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ ਆਦਿ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ।

AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA
ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Courtesy:SGPC)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 6:17 AM IST

2 Min Read

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ:

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰੰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੰ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੂਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੈ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥

ਸ਼ਨਿਚਰਵਾਰ, ੪ ਸਾਵਣ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ)

(ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation

SHALOK:

The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 ||

Saturday, 4th Saawan (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi)

(Ang: 709)

