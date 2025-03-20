ETV Bharat / hukamnama

7 ਚੇਤ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ ਆਦਿ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ।

Amrit Vela Hukamnama
7 ਚੇਤ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 6:05 AM IST

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ: ਜੈਤਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਆਏ ਅਨਿਕ ਜਨਮ ਭ੍ਰਮਿ ਸਰਣੀ ॥ ਉਧਰੁ ਦੇਹ ਅੰਧ ਕੂਪ ਤੇ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਚਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਨਾ ਨਾਹਿਨ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਕਰਣੀ ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੈ ਅੰਚਲਿ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਬਿਖਮ ਨਦੀ ਜਾਇ ਤਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੁਖ ਸੰਪਤਿ ਮਾਇਆ ਰਸ ਮੀਠੇ ਇਹ ਨਹੀ ਮਨ ਮਹਿ ਧਰਣੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਦਰਸਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਿ ਨਾਨਕ ਦਾਸ ਪਾਵਤ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਰੰਗ ਆਭਰਣੀ ॥੨॥੮॥੧੨॥ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੭ ਚੇਤ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੨)

Hukamnama
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਕਈ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭੌਂ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । ਸਾਡੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਘੁੱਪ ਹਨੇਰੇ ਖੂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾ ਲੈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੇਰੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕਰਤੱਬ ਭੀ ਸੁੱਚਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੇ ਲੜ ਲਾ ਦੇ, ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਔਖੀ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-) ਨਦੀ ਤਰੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਖ, ਧਨ, ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਸੁਆਦ—ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਸ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਸਾਂਦੇ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ (ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ) ਦਾ ਗਹਣਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੮।੧੨।

English Translation

JAITSREE, FIFTH MEHL:

After wandering through so many incarnations, I have come to Your Sanctuary. Save me — lift my body up out of the deep, dark pit of the world, and attach me to Your feet. || 1 || Pause || I do not know anything about spiritual wisdom, meditation or karma, and my way of life is not clean and pure. Please attach me to the hem of the robe of the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; help me to cross over the terrible river. || 1 || Comforts, riches and the sweet pleasures of Maya — do not implant these within your mind. Slave Nanak is satisfied and satiated by the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; his only ornamentation is the love of the Lord’s Name. || 2 || 8 || 12 || Thursday, 7th Chayt (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 702)

ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ: ਜੈਤਸਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਆਏ ਅਨਿਕ ਜਨਮ ਭ੍ਰਮਿ ਸਰਣੀ ॥ ਉਧਰੁ ਦੇਹ ਅੰਧ ਕੂਪ ਤੇ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਚਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਨਾ ਨਾਹਿਨ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਕਰਣੀ ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੈ ਅੰਚਲਿ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਬਿਖਮ ਨਦੀ ਜਾਇ ਤਰਣੀ ॥੧॥ ਸੁਖ ਸੰਪਤਿ ਮਾਇਆ ਰਸ ਮੀਠੇ ਇਹ ਨਹੀ ਮਨ ਮਹਿ ਧਰਣੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਦਰਸਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਿ ਨਾਨਕ ਦਾਸ ਪਾਵਤ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਰੰਗ ਆਭਰਣੀ ॥੨॥੮॥੧੨॥ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੭ ਚੇਤ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੨)

Hukamnama
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV BHARAT)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ

ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਕਈ ਜਨਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭੌਂ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । ਸਾਡੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ) ਘੁੱਪ ਹਨੇਰੇ ਖੂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾ ਲੈ, ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੇਰੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦਾ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕਰਤੱਬ ਭੀ ਸੁੱਚਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੇ ਲੜ ਲਾ ਦੇ, ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਔਖੀ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-) ਨਦੀ ਤਰੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਖ, ਧਨ, ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਸੁਆਦ—ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਸ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਸਾਂਦੇ । ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ (ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ) ਦਾ ਗਹਣਾ ਹੈ ।੨।੮।੧੨।

English Translation

JAITSREE, FIFTH MEHL:

After wandering through so many incarnations, I have come to Your Sanctuary. Save me — lift my body up out of the deep, dark pit of the world, and attach me to Your feet. || 1 || Pause || I do not know anything about spiritual wisdom, meditation or karma, and my way of life is not clean and pure. Please attach me to the hem of the robe of the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; help me to cross over the terrible river. || 1 || Comforts, riches and the sweet pleasures of Maya — do not implant these within your mind. Slave Nanak is satisfied and satiated by the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; his only ornamentation is the love of the Lord’s Name. || 2 || 8 || 12 || Thursday, 7th Chayt (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 702)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HUKAMNAMA FROM SACHKHANDSRI HARMANDIR SAHIBਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਵੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾAMRIT VELA HUKAMNAMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਗੇਂਦੇ ਦੇ ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਮਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੁਨਾਫਾ, ਜਾਣੋ ਇਸ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ ਚੋਖੀ ਕਮਾਈ

ਖੁਸ਼ਖਬਰੀ...'ਡਾਕੂਆਂ ਦਾ ਮੁੰਡਾ 3' ਦੀ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਮਿਤੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ, ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਸਕ੍ਰੀਨ ਉਤੇ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ ਦਸਤਕ

ਇਸ ਈਪੀ ਲਈ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ੈਰੀ ਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਰਣਜੋਧ, ਜਲਦ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼

Chandrayaan-5 ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਚੰਦ 'ਤੇ ਰੋਬੋਟ ਭੇਜੇਗਾ ਭਾਰਤ, ਜਾਪਾਨ ਵੀ ਕਰੇਗਾ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ, ਇਸਰੋ ਮੁਖੀ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.