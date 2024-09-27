ਜੂਨੀਅਰ NTR ਨੇ 'ਦੇਵਰਾ' 'ਚ ਮਚਾਈ ਧਮਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ RRR ਸਟਾਰ ਦੇ ਡਾਂਸ ਅਤੇ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਸੀਨ ਦੇ ਦਿਵਾਨੇ ਹੋਏ ਲੋਕ - Devara X Review

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਦੱਖਣੀ ਸੁਪਰਸਟਾਰ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨਟੀਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਕੋਰਤਾਲਾ ਸਿਵਾ ਦੀ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਡਰਾਮਾ 'ਦੇਵਰਾ: ਪਾਰਟ 1' ਅੱਜ 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਲੋਚਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇ ਡਾਂਸ ਅਤੇ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਕੋਰੀਓਗ੍ਰਾਫੀ ਦੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼ 'ਚ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
ਫਿਲਮ ਆਲੋਚਕ ਕੋਰਟਨੀ ਹਾਵਰਡ ਨੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨਟੀਆਰ ਦੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਐਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ GIF ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਦੇਵਰਾ ਇੱਕ ਧਮਾਕਾ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਐਡਰੇਨਾਲੀਨ ਰਸ਼ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਹੈ, ਉੱਚ ਪੱਧਰੀ ਬੇਰਹਿਮੀ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਧੜਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਾਅ ਅਤੇ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਜੋੜਦਾ ਹੈ। ਡਾਂਸ ਅਤੇ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੀ ਕੋਰੀਓਗ੍ਰਾਫੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾਦਾਇਕ ਹੈ। ਐਨ.ਟੀ ਰਾਮਾ ਰਾਓ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਅੱਗ ਅਤੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਮਾ ਲਿਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਮਜ਼ੇਦਾਰ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ।"
#Devara is an explosive, exhilarating & flat-out terrific adrenaline rush. It Goes Hard, bringing together giant-scale ferocity, pulse-quickening stakes & brawling action. Dance & fight choreography are propulsive. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. brings the fire & charisma. FUN STUFF! pic.twitter.com/0GOf3lYA5T— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 26, 2024
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਦੇਵਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਪਸੰਦੀਦਾ ਸੀਨ ਉਹ ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨਟੀਆਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਦੋਸਤ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਦੇ ਵਿਆਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਰਾਬੀ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਮੁਸਕਰਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਨ੍ਹੀ ਦੁਲਹਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਕੋਲ ਨੱਚਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣਾ ਸੁਹਜ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨ.ਟੀ.ਆਰ ਦੇ ਕਿਰਦਾਰ ਦੀ ਜਾਣ-ਪਛਾਣ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਡੌਲਫਿਨ ਵਾਂਗ ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਲਹਿਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਛਾਲ ਮਾਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ।'
ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥ ਵਿੱਚ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨਟੀਆਰ ਦੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵਾਲਾ ਝੰਡਾ ਫੜੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭੀੜ ਵੇਖੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
'ਦੇਵਰਾ: ਪਾਰਟ 1' ਕਾਫੀ ਧੂਮਧਾਮ ਨਾਲ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫਿਲਮ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਐਨਟੀਆਰ ਦੀ ਛੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੋਲੋ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ 80 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀਆਂ ਟਿਕਟਾਂ ਵੇਚ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਉਮੀਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ 'ਚ 100 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਅੰਕੜਾ ਆਸਾਨੀ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਰ ਕਰ ਲਵੇਗੀ।
