'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਦਾ ਟਵਿੱਟਰ ਰਿਵੀਊ, ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਜਾਂ ਜੌਨ...ਕਿਸ ਦੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਮੋਟੀ ਕਮਾਈ, ਇੱਥੇ ਜਾਣੋ - khel khel mein vs vedaa

Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa X Review: ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਮੇਡੀ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਦੀ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇੱਥੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਣੋ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ 2024 ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ ਤੋਂ 9 ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ 'ਸ੍ਰਤੀ 2' ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਹਨ।

ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਦੀ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਅੱਜ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗਾ ਰਿਸਪਾਂਸ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਓਪਨਿੰਗ ਡੇ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ 'ਚ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਅੱਗੇ ਹੈ।

'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਨ 1 ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ: ਸੈਕਨਿਲਕ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਨੇ 4093 ਸ਼ੋਅ ਲਈ 47,202 ਟਿਕਟਾਂ ਵੇਚ ਕੇ 1,54,02,306 ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾਏ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਮ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 9 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।

'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਦਾ X ਰਿਵੀਊ: ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ ਮਹਾਨ ਕਾਮਿਕ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਅੰਕ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਇਜ਼ ਬੈਕ'।

ਵੇਦਾ ਦੀ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਨ 1 ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ: ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਵਰੀ ਵਾਘ ਦੀ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ ਵੇਦਾ ਨੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ 5318 ਸ਼ੋਅ ਲਈ 61,040 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਟਿਕਟਾਂ ਵੇਚੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਸੈਕਨਿਲਕ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ 1,48,82,209 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਵੇਦ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਵੇਦਾ 8 ਤੋਂ 10 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।

