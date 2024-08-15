'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਦਾ ਟਵਿੱਟਰ ਰਿਵੀਊ, ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਜਾਂ ਜੌਨ...ਕਿਸ ਦੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਮੋਟੀ ਕਮਾਈ, ਇੱਥੇ ਜਾਣੋ - khel khel mein vs vedaa

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ 2024 ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ ਤੋਂ 9 ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ 'ਸ੍ਰਤੀ 2' ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਹਨ।
ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਦੀ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਅੱਜ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਅਤੇ 'ਵੇਦਾ' ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗਾ ਰਿਸਪਾਂਸ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਓਪਨਿੰਗ ਡੇ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ 'ਚ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਅੱਗੇ ਹੈ।
" harami" sunny is back in #KhelKhelMein.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TzARkfwkH— RAJ (@Raj70074889) August 15, 2024
Yahi hai call girl jo Dr rishabh sa consult karna chahti thi???— shivam.. akkian (@RomanEmpireShi1) August 14, 2024
🔥💥#KhelKhelMein #KhelKhelMeinOn15Aug #KhelKhelMeinReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Book your tickets now💥 pic.twitter.com/BrmMnDMbUY
Rating: ⭐️⭐️#KhelKhelMein is an EPIC MISFIRE. 👎 #AkshayKumar is in top form with all his look, performance and OG comic timing, but uses it in the wrong film. The Western concepts without modifications are hard to digest. Few funny moments, the only value.#KhelKhelMeinReview… pic.twitter.com/ANK6aj1MGW— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 15, 2024
#KhelKhelMein First Half: Decent. Has funny moments but story is flat & dragged with a template format.— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 15, 2024
Hoping for the second half to be better.
'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਨ 1 ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ: ਸੈਕਨਿਲਕ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਨੇ 4093 ਸ਼ੋਅ ਲਈ 47,202 ਟਿਕਟਾਂ ਵੇਚ ਕੇ 1,54,02,306 ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾਏ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਮ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 9 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
VEDAA IS A CREDIBLE ACTION FILM MINUS THE CLIMAX - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3 Stars)#Vedaa is a credible action film from #NikkhilAdvani, which rides on a solid first half and a decent second half. The filmmaker establishes his story with perfection in the first half and keeps you glued on the… pic.twitter.com/hVWpCQt96S— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 15, 2024
Day 1 All India advance booking- #stree2 - ₹19.68 Cr 🔥#Vedaa - ₹1.73 Cr #KhelKhelMein - ₹1.47 Cr pic.twitter.com/atZOKQdcrq— ayushi choudhary (@aayushi__1234) August 14, 2024
#vedaa first half review :— Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) August 15, 2024
So far this movie is intense
Abhishek baneerjee and Sharvari are so good so far
The poetic justice is literally satisfying
John Abraham thode se aur better kar sakte the
But i believe this is the action movie he needed for a comeback pic.twitter.com/0wJ5XZW5uq
'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਦਾ X ਰਿਵੀਊ: ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦੀ ਮਹਾਨ ਕਾਮਿਕ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਅੰਕ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਇਜ਼ ਬੈਕ'।
#vedaa first half review :— Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) August 15, 2024
So far this movie is intense
Abhishek baneerjee and Sharvari are so good so far
The poetic justice is literally satisfying
John Abraham thode se aur better kar sakte the
But i believe this is the action movie he needed for a comeback pic.twitter.com/0wJ5XZW5uq
ShowTime- #Vedaa— T (@SRKsSquad) August 15, 2024
To support talented self achievers.. @TheJohnAbraham and #SharvariWagh pic.twitter.com/PbjunoJ7eE
- ਗਾਇਕਾ ਮਨਲੀਨ ਰੇਖੀ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਨਵੀਂ ਐਲਬਮ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ, ਜਲਦ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ - Singer Manleen Rekhi
- ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਡਾਕਟਰ ਬਲਾਤਕਾਰ-ਕਤਲ ਮਾਮਲਾ: 'ਕਾਸ਼ ਮੈਂ ਵੀ ਲੜਕਾ ਹੋਤੀ...', ਆਯੁਸ਼ਮਾਨ ਖੁਰਾਨਾ ਦੀ ਨਵੀਂ ਕਵਿਤਾ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੁਕਣੇ ਹੰਝੂ, ਸੁਣੋ ਜ਼ਰਾ - Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
- ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਹੋਈ 'ਸਤ੍ਰੀ 2', ਅਕਸ਼ੈ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਦਾ ਦਮਦਾਰ ਕੈਮਿਓ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਹੋਏ ਦੀਵਾਨੇ - Stree 2 X Review
ਵੇਦਾ ਦੀ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਨ 1 ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ: ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜੌਨ ਅਬ੍ਰਾਹਮ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਵਰੀ ਵਾਘ ਦੀ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ ਵੇਦਾ ਨੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ 5318 ਸ਼ੋਅ ਲਈ 61,040 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਟਿਕਟਾਂ ਵੇਚੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਸੈਕਨਿਲਕ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ 1,48,82,209 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਵੇਦ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 'ਖੇਲ ਖੇਲ ਮੇਂ' ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਵੇਦਾ 8 ਤੋਂ 10 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।