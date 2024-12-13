ETV Bharat / entertainment

ਪੁਲਿਸ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਇਹ ਵੱਡਾ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ, ਸਟਾਰ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਾਰਾ ਹਾਈ, ਬੋਲੇ-ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਦੇਵੋ ਅਤੇ ਆਰਮੀ ਬੁਲਾਓ - ALLU ARJUN

ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ 'ਪੁਸ਼ਪਾ 2' ਸਟਾਰ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਾਰਾ ਵੱਧ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Allu arjun
Allu arjun (Facebook @Allu arjun)
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਸਾਊਥ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਰਸਟਾਰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। 4 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਪੁਸ਼ਪਾ 2' ਦੇ ਪੇਡ ਪ੍ਰੀਵਿਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਥੀਏਟਰ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭੀੜ 'ਚ ਮੱਚੀ ਭਗਦੜ ਕਾਰਨ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖਣ ਆਈ ਇੱਕ ਔਰਤ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਅੱਜ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਦੇ ਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ 'ਤੇ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਥਾਣੇ ਲੈ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਲਬਲੀ ਮਚਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਨਾਰਾਜ਼ ਹਨ।

ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੂੰ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਲੈਣ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਸਕੂਲਾਂ 'ਚ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰੋ ਅਤੇ ਫੌਜ ਨੂੰ ਬੁਲਾਓ।' ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਫੈਨ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, 'ਰੇਲ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕਰੋ।' ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਫੇਵਰੇਟ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ ਹੈ। ਇੰਨਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਅਜਿਹੀਆਂ ਪੋਸਟਾਂ ਵੀ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਚ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੋਸਟਾਂ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਸੰਦੀਦਾ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਘਬਰਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ, ਅਸੀਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਂ।'

ਅਜਿਹੇ 'ਚ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਗਲਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਕਿ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਫੈਨ ਫਾਲੋਇੰਗ ਘੱਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਰਿਹਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਗਿੱਛ ਲਈ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।

