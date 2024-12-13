ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਸਾਊਥ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਰਸਟਾਰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। 4 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਪੁਸ਼ਪਾ 2' ਦੇ ਪੇਡ ਪ੍ਰੀਵਿਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਥੀਏਟਰ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭੀੜ 'ਚ ਮੱਚੀ ਭਗਦੜ ਕਾਰਨ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖਣ ਆਈ ਇੱਕ ਔਰਤ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਅੱਜ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਦੇ ਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ 'ਤੇ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਥਾਣੇ ਲੈ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਲਬਲੀ ਮਚਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਨਾਰਾਜ਼ ਹਨ।
Give holiday to schools. Need AArmy asap.#Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 #AlluArjun #alluarjun #arrest #alluarjunarrest— HIT (@DarkRanger010) December 13, 2024
Allu Arjun fans demanding arrest of Railways Minister 😅 https://t.co/7pqE9jAMkc— Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) December 13, 2024
ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੂੰ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਲੈਣ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਸਕੂਲਾਂ 'ਚ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰੋ ਅਤੇ ਫੌਜ ਨੂੰ ਬੁਲਾਓ।' ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਫੈਨ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, 'ਰੇਲ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕਰੋ।' ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਫੇਵਰੇਟ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੀ ਕਸੂਰ ਹੈ। ਇੰਨਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਅਜਿਹੀਆਂ ਪੋਸਟਾਂ ਵੀ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਚ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
Actor #AlluArjun arrested days after a woman was killed in a stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad.— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 13, 2024
But what's his fault? Isn't crowd control the police's responsibility? pic.twitter.com/bZoPa0LIdh
Breaking!🚨— Yash (@Yash11404829) December 13, 2024
Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun, in a case where a Lady d!ed due to stampede in theatre
Dear fans, stay calm, he will get Bail & come out. Don't do anything stup!d. Don't risk urself 🙌#AlluArjun #AlluArjunArrest
pic.twitter.com/utX96R7Rrc
#Pushpa ko akhirkar jhukna he pada😂😂😂#AlluArjunArrest— Khan😎 (@7Being8Khan6) December 13, 2024
ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੋਸਟਾਂ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਸੰਦੀਦਾ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ, 'ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਘਬਰਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ, ਅਸੀਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਂ।'
अल्लू अर्जुन #AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/sMULMBT8A1— Bhavin Bhoi (@bhavin_yaar) December 13, 2024
Breaking!🚨— 🇮🇳POOJA KUSHWAHA (@poojak1010) December 13, 2024
Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun, in a case where a Lady d!ed due to stampede in theatre
Dear fans, stay calm, he will get Bail & come out. Don't do anything stup!d. Don't risk urself 🙌#AlluArjun #AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/dU4uq8OPe3
ਅਜਿਹੇ 'ਚ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਗਲਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਕਿ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਫੈਨ ਫਾਲੋਇੰਗ ਘੱਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਰਿਹਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਗਿੱਛ ਲਈ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ: