ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਜ ਯਸ਼ ਰਾਜ ਬੈਨਰ ਹੇਠ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਟਾਰ ਅਹਾਨ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਨੀਤ ਪੱਡਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਜੋੜੇ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ-ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਰੁਮਾਂਟਿਕ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਨੇ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕਮਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਵੱਡੀ ਓਪਨਿੰਗ ਕਰੇਗੀ। 'ਆਸ਼ਿਕੀ 2' ਵਰਗੀ ਸੁਪਰਹਿੱਟ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਮੋਹਿਤ ਸੂਰੀ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਦਾ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ।
#Saiyaara Movie Review :-— k (@Gabbafied) July 18, 2025
A beautiful Soul - Melting film that sets a new bench mark for cinematic experience 🥶Rollercoaster of emotions that takes you through a beautiful journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery⚡
Lead actors #AneetPadda and #AhaanPanday leaves an…
ਅੱਜ 18 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ ਐਕਸ ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, 'ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਆਤਮਾ ਹੈ, ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸਿਨੇਮੈਟਿਕ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਪਦੰਡ ਸਥਾਪਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰੀ ਫਿਲਮ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਦੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ 'ਤੇ ਲੈ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ, ਦੱਸੇਗੀ ਕਿ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਭਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰੇਗੀ।'
Just watched #Saiyaara & I'm floored! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda nail this intense love story. Heart-wrenching emotional scenes & soulful songs hit all the right notes. Mohit Suri's magic shines! A must-watch! @yrf ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Rating
#Bollywood #SaiyaaraReview
#Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/tu3tdpXNSj
ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਹੁਣੇ ਸੈਯਾਰਾ ਦੇਖੀ, ਮੈਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਬਿਆਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ, ਅਹਾਨ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਅਤੇ ਅਨੀਤ ਪੱਡਾ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਫਿਲਮ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼, ਮੋਹਿਤ ਸੂਰੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ ਫਿਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਫਿਲਮ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।'
#SaiyaaraReview— ✴️BOL INDIA POL✴️ (@PrashantMi555) July 18, 2025
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 4.5/5
Epitome of Love
Love blends with passion,film makes an extreme emotional impact
heartbreak, background music, every department makes a perfect watch
capturing moments,these gonna work big at Boxoffice#Saiyaara #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/yGnoxTupti
ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾ ਸਿਖਰ, ਭਾਵੁਕ ਪਿਆਰ, ਫਿਲਮ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਵਨਾਤਮਕ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੰਗੀਤ, ਫਿਲਮ ਹਰ ਕੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਸੰਪੂਰਨ ਹੈ।' ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ 5 ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 4 ਅੰਕ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।
#SaiyaaraReview - Blockbuster 💯#Saiyaara is an emotional romantic film which will connect with your heart.the story, direction, music and screenplay of the film are excellent.Both the actors have done a great job..No better director than Mohit Suri for romantic films.

⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/88KhnRpbGM
ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਇਸਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਹੌਲੀ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਰੁਕਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਪਿਆਰ, ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ, ਸੰਪੂਰਨਤਾ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਰੋਂਦੇ ਹੋ, ਹੱਸਦੇ ਹੋ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀ ਹਰ ਚੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਥੀਏਟਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਖਣ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਜਾਓ, 'ਆਸ਼ਿਕੀ 2' ਇਸ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਅਹਾਨ ਅਗਲਾ ਸੁਪਰਸਟਾਰ ਬਣੇਗਾ।'
Saiyaara Review - 4/5 🌟— Visionary Distributors (@visionaryfilmss) July 18, 2025
Starts slow but never stops — love, emotions, perfection. You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres. Aashiqui 2 is nothing compared to this. Ahaan is the next superstar.#Saiyaaraa #SAIYAARAreview #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/QGmUn386c8
#SaiyaaraReview— Vivek Mishra🧢 (@actor_vivekm89) July 17, 2025
Here’s what awaits you tomorrow — you’ll sing, smile, and maybe even tear up.
Because #Saiyaara isn’t just a film... it’s an emotion. 💫
The charm of #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda will leave you overjoyed! ❤️🎶 #krishvaani pic.twitter.com/qztHD5Z3Ez
ਅਨੁਭਵੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਕ ਤਰਣ ਆਦਰਸ਼ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਰ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਕ ਸੁਮਿਤ ਕੁਡੇਲ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 20 ਤੋਂ 25 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
