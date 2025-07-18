ETV Bharat / entertainment

ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿੰਗਾਰ ਬਣੀ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ', ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ - SAIYAARA X REVIEW

ਅਹਾਨ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਅਤੇ ਅਨਿਤ ਪੱਡਾ ਸਟਾਰਰ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਅੱਜ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣੋ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਫਿਲਮ ਕਿੰਨੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

saiyaara x review
saiyaara x review (Photo: Film Poster)
July 18, 2025

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਜ ਯਸ਼ ਰਾਜ ਬੈਨਰ ਹੇਠ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਟਾਰ ਅਹਾਨ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਨੀਤ ਪੱਡਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਜੋੜੇ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ-ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਰੁਮਾਂਟਿਕ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਨੇ ਐਡਵਾਂਸ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕਮਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਵੱਡੀ ਓਪਨਿੰਗ ਕਰੇਗੀ। 'ਆਸ਼ਿਕੀ 2' ਵਰਗੀ ਸੁਪਰਹਿੱਟ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਮੋਹਿਤ ਸੂਰੀ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਦਾ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ।

ਅੱਜ 18 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ ਐਕਸ ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, 'ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਆਤਮਾ ਹੈ, ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸਿਨੇਮੈਟਿਕ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਪਦੰਡ ਸਥਾਪਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰੀ ਫਿਲਮ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਦੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ 'ਤੇ ਲੈ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ, ਦੱਸੇਗੀ ਕਿ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਭਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰੇਗੀ।'

ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਹੁਣੇ ਸੈਯਾਰਾ ਦੇਖੀ, ਮੈਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਬਿਆਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ, ਅਹਾਨ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਅਤੇ ਅਨੀਤ ਪੱਡਾ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਫਿਲਮ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼, ਮੋਹਿਤ ਸੂਰੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ ਫਿਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਫਿਲਮ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।'

ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾ ਸਿਖਰ, ਭਾਵੁਕ ਪਿਆਰ, ਫਿਲਮ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਵਨਾਤਮਕ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ, ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੰਗੀਤ, ਫਿਲਮ ਹਰ ਕੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਸੰਪੂਰਨ ਹੈ।' ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ 5 ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 4 ਅੰਕ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।

ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਲਿਖਦਾ ਹੈ, 'ਇਸਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਹੌਲੀ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਰੁਕਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਪਿਆਰ, ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ, ਸੰਪੂਰਨਤਾ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਰੋਂਦੇ ਹੋ, ਹੱਸਦੇ ਹੋ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀ ਹਰ ਚੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਥੀਏਟਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਖਣ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਜਾਓ, 'ਆਸ਼ਿਕੀ 2' ਇਸ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਅਹਾਨ ਅਗਲਾ ਸੁਪਰਸਟਾਰ ਬਣੇਗਾ।'

ਅਨੁਭਵੀ ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਕ ਤਰਣ ਆਦਰਸ਼ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਸੈਯਾਰਾ' ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਰ ਸਟਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਕ ਸੁਮਿਤ ਕੁਡੇਲ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ 20 ਤੋਂ 25 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

