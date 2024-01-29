Zerodha ਐਪ 'ਚ ਆਈ ਖ਼ਰਾਬੀ, ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਹੋਏ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ, ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਰਿਐਕਸ਼ਨ

author img

By ETV Bharat Business Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

zerodha app faces glitch

Zerodha app faces glitch: Zerodha ਐਪ ਅੱਜ ਕੱਲ ਆਊਟੇਜ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਸ ਰੁਕਾਵਟ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਦੇਖੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਰਮ...

ਮੁੰਬਈ: Zerodha ਐਪ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਊਟੇਜ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ। ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਦੇ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਖਾਤਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਹੋਲਡਿੰਗ, ਵਪਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਕੁਝ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਰਡਰ ਪਲੇਸਮੈਂਟ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੋਜ਼ੀਸ਼ਨ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਦੇਖੋ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੇ Zeodha ਐਪ 'ਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ:

ਇਕ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਰਾਬੀਆਂ ਹੁਣ ਇੰਨੀਆਂ ਆਮ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਹੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੇ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਢਾਂਚੇ 'ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਖੇਚਲ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦੀ। ਦਲਾਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਗਲਤੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਰਿਟੇਲਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ ਤੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਸਮਾਂ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕੋਰ ਕੰਪਨੀ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਕੇਂਦਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।

  • Not working properly facing issues#zerodha

    — shan (@yathishan75) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਸਰ, ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਰਵਰ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਕਾਰਨ ਅੱਜ ਮੇਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।

ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਗੜਬੜ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਅੰਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਯਾਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਜਦੋਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਲਾਲ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਰੁਕਾਵਟ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਭਿਆਨਕ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਢਾਂਚਾ।

  • Hi Rahul, we're extremely sorry about this. Please create a ticket at https://t.co/6Bd9lkTSPI and someone from our team will reach out to you.

    — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਐਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ 'ਤੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ?: ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਨੇ ਆਊਟੇਜ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ, ਸਾਡੇ ਕੁਝ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ Kite 'ਤੇ ਆਰਡਰ ਪਲੇਸਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੁਣ ਹੱਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਅਸੁਵਿਧਾ ਲਈ ਮੁਆਫੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ।

  • Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused.

    — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

TAGGED:

zerodha app faces glitchZerodha ਐਪsocial media reactionਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.