Zerodha ਐਪ 'ਚ ਆਈ ਖ਼ਰਾਬੀ, ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਹੋਏ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ, ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਰਿਐਕਸ਼ਨ

ਮੁੰਬਈ: Zerodha ਐਪ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਊਟੇਜ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ। ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਦੇ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਖਾਤਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਹੋਲਡਿੰਗ, ਵਪਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਕੁਝ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਰਡਰ ਪਲੇਸਮੈਂਟ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੋਜ਼ੀਸ਼ਨ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
ਦੇਖੋ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੇ Zeodha ਐਪ 'ਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ:
ਇਕ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਰਾਬੀਆਂ ਹੁਣ ਇੰਨੀਆਂ ਆਮ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਹੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੇ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਢਾਂਚੇ 'ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਖੇਚਲ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦੀ। ਦਲਾਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਗਲਤੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਰਿਟੇਲਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ ਤੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਸਮਾਂ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕੋਰ ਕੰਪਨੀ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਕੇਂਦਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।
-
Not working properly facing issues#zerodha— shan (@yathishan75) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Not working properly facing issues#zerodha— shan (@yathishan75) January 29, 2024
Not working properly facing issues#zerodha— shan (@yathishan75) January 29, 2024
-
Scenes at #Zerodha office during a glitch pic.twitter.com/17yx0BDjrP— Sherlock Holmes 🇮🇳 (Perma Bull) (@iamsherlockedd_) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Scenes at #Zerodha office during a glitch pic.twitter.com/17yx0BDjrP— Sherlock Holmes 🇮🇳 (Perma Bull) (@iamsherlockedd_) January 29, 2024
Scenes at #Zerodha office during a glitch pic.twitter.com/17yx0BDjrP— Sherlock Holmes 🇮🇳 (Perma Bull) (@iamsherlockedd_) January 29, 2024
ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਸਰ, ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਰਵਰ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਕਾਰਨ ਅੱਜ ਮੇਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।
-
High time to consider other brokers! @zerodhaonline has some serious problems! #zerodha— TradingAlgo (@Souvik131) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
High time to consider other brokers! @zerodhaonline has some serious problems! #zerodha— TradingAlgo (@Souvik131) January 29, 2024
High time to consider other brokers! @zerodhaonline has some serious problems! #zerodha— TradingAlgo (@Souvik131) January 29, 2024
ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਗੜਬੜ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਅੰਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਯਾਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਜਦੋਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਲਾਲ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਰੁਕਾਵਟ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਭਿਆਨਕ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਢਾਂਚਾ।
-
Hi Rahul, we're extremely sorry about this. Please create a ticket at https://t.co/6Bd9lkTSPI and someone from our team will reach out to you.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Hi Rahul, we're extremely sorry about this. Please create a ticket at https://t.co/6Bd9lkTSPI and someone from our team will reach out to you.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024
Hi Rahul, we're extremely sorry about this. Please create a ticket at https://t.co/6Bd9lkTSPI and someone from our team will reach out to you.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024
ਐਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ 'ਤੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ?: ਜ਼ੇਰੋਧਾ ਨੇ ਆਊਟੇਜ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਨੈਕਟੀਵਿਟੀ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ, ਸਾਡੇ ਕੁਝ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ Kite 'ਤੇ ਆਰਡਰ ਪਲੇਸਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੁਣ ਹੱਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਅਸੁਵਿਧਾ ਲਈ ਮੁਆਫੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ।
-
Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024
Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused.— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) January 29, 2024