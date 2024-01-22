ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ, ਸਾਇਨਾ ਨੇਹਵਾਲ ਤੇ ਮਿਤਾਲੀ ਰਾਜ ਸਮੇਤ ਵੱਡੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਬਣੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ

ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਅੱਜ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਿਰਕਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਵੱਡੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ ਵੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਹਰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਲਈ ਖਾਸ ਹੈ। ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਅੱਜ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਰਸਮ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਿਰਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਪਹੁੰਚੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ ਵੀ ਅੱਜ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਖੇਡ ਜਗਤ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਿਤਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੇ ਭੋਗ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਾ ਪੱਤਰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਅਸੀਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਕਿਹੜੇ-ਕਿਹੜੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਹਨ।

ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਦੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble says, "It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla..." pic.twitter.com/zKodiqk1bG

ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਵੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਤੋਂ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal says, "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment...I can't express my joy in… pic.twitter.com/HObcVGTJ9D

ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਜਡੇਜਾ ਵੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਲਈ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੋਚ ਅਤੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ ਅਨਿਲ ਕੁੰਬਲੇ ਵੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਹਨ।

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Former cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be… pic.twitter.com/59akVMllBG

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਮਿਤਾਲੀ ਰਾਜ ਵੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਹੈ।

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਖਿਡਾਰਨ ਸੈਨ ਨੇਹਵਾਲ ਵੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ 'ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਹਨ।

ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸੱਦਾ ਪੱਤਰ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਕਪਿਲ ਦੇਵ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਸੁਨੀਲ ਗਾਵਸਕਰ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਮਹਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਧੋਨੀ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਸੌਰਵ ਗਾਂਗੁਲੀ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ- ਅਨਿਲ ਕੁੰਬਲੇ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਵਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਹਿਵਾਗ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਰਾਹੁਲ ਦ੍ਰਾਵਿੜ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ- ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਜਡੇਜਾ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ- ਰਵੀਚੰਦਰਨ ਅਸ਼ਵਿਨ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ - ਹਰਭਜਨ ਸਿੰਘ

ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ- ਮਿਤਾਲੀ ਰਾਜ

ਸ਼ਤਰੰਜ - ਵਿਸ਼ਵਨਾਥਨ ਆਨੰਦ

ਸਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਕੁਈਨ - ਪੀਟੀ ਊਸ਼ਾ

ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲਰ - ਬਾਈਚੁੰਗ ਭੂਟੀਆ

ਵੇਟਲਿਫਟਰ - ਕਰਨਮ ਮੱਲੇਸ਼ਵਰੀ

ਫੁਟਬਾਲਰ - ਕਲਿਆਣ ਚੌਬੇ

ਦੌੜਾਕ- ਕਵਿਤਾ ਰਾਊਤ

ਜੈਵਲਿਨ ਸੁੱਟ - ਦੇਵੇਂਦਰ ਝਾਝਰੀਆ

ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ - ਸਾਇਨਾ ਨੇਹਵਾਲ

ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ - ਪੀਵੀ ਸਿੰਧੂ

ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਰ - ਪੁਲੇਲਾ ਗੋਪੀਚੰਦ

ਰਾਮ ਲਲਾ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ: ਜ਼ਿਕਰਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅੱਜ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਮ ਲਲਾ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਦੀ ਪੂਜਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ । ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅਜਿਹੇ 'ਚ ਆਓ ਅਸੀਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜੀਏ। ਦੇਖੋ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

