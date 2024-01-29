ਪ੍ਰੀਕਸ਼ਾ ਪੇ ਚਰਚਾ 'ਚ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ, ਕਿਹਾ- ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਘੱਟ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਲਗਭਗ 2 ਕਰੋੜ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ੰਕਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੂਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਚਕੀਲਾਪਣ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੈਸ਼ਰ ਨਾਲ ਜੂਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ 'ਪ੍ਰੀਕਸ਼ਾ ਪੇ ਚਰਚਾ' 'ਤੇ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸੰਵਾਦ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਭਾਰਤ ਮੰਡਪਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਇਸ ਚਰਚਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਸਮੇਤ 2 ਕਰੋੜ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਰਜਿਸਟ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਹੈ। ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਭਵਿੱਖੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਕੋਲ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਹੱਲ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰਾ ਵੀ ਇਮਤਿਹਾਨ ਹੈ। ਪੀਐਮ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਹੌਲੀ-ਹੌਲੀ ਘੱਟ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।

ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ: ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਆਪਣੇ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਟੀਚੇ ਨਾ ਰੱਖੋ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੈਸ਼ਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ 'ਤੇ ਹਾਵੀ ਨਾ ਹੋਣ ਦਿਓ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਇਸ ਚਰਚਾ ਤੋਂ ਇਕ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮਾਧਿਅਮ ਬਣ ਕੇ ਉਭਰਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਹੀਣ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ: ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤ ਮੰਡਪਮ ਦੇ ਉਸੇ ਸਥਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ। ਪੀਐਮ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀਣ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ।

ਟੈਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਬੋਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਮਝਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਸਿੱਖਣਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ : ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਚੰਗਾ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ। ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਬੋਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਮਝਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਸਿੱਖਣੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ। ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ 'ਤੇ ਕੀ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ, ਮਾਪੇ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਕਿ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਫਸਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਸਕਰੀਨ ਟਾਈਮਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਨ ਰੱਖੋ, ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗੇ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਜਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਕਿ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗੇ ਕਿ ਹਾਂ ਦੋਸਤ, ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਹੁਣ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਹਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਰੱਖੋ: ਅੱਜ, ਇਮਤਿਹਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਲਿਖਣਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਅਭਿਆਸ 'ਤੇ ਰੱਖੋ। ਇਮਤਿਹਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਉਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਜਾਂ ਜੋ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪੜ੍ਹਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਲਿਖੋ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਠੀਕ ਕਰੋ। ਕਿਉਂਕਿ, ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਤੈਰਨਾ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪਾਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਡਰਦੇ। ਜਿਹੜਾ ਅਭਿਆਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਜਿੱਤ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਜਿੰਨਾ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਲਿਖੋਗੇ, ਓਨੀ ਹੀ ਤਿੱਖੀਤਾ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ। ਇਹ ਭੁੱਲ ਜਾਓ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਰੂਮ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਕਿੰਨੀ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੇ ਆਲੇ-ਦੁਆਲੇ ਕੌਣ ਕੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ 'ਤੇ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਕਰੋ।

ਆਲ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਦੇ ਮਾਸਿਕ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਦੇ 109ਵੇਂ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ 'ਚ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 2018 ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ 2.25 ਕਰੋੜ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਲਈ ਰਜਿਸਟ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 2018 ਲਈ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਇਹ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 22,000 ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਪ੍ਰੀਕਸ਼ਾ ਪੇ ਚਰਚਾ' ਦਾ ਇਹ ਸੱਤਵਾਂ ਐਡੀਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ਮੈਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਸੰਬੰਧੀ ਤਣਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਘੱਟ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਵੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।'

