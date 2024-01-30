ਭਾਰਤ-ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਨਿਯਮ-ਅਧਾਰਿਤ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਸਮਰੱਥ: ਰਾਜਨਾਥ

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

india us cooperation-would-act-as-force-multiplier-for-rules-based-world-order-says-rajnath

ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ, ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਯਮ ਆਧਾਰਿਤ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਰਣਨੀਤਕ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਮਾਨਤਾ ਲਿਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਸਬੰਧ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਹੇਵੰਦ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿਚ ਹਨ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤ-ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਫੌਜੀ ਦਬਦਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੀਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਚਿੰਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਕੁਦਰਤੀ ਭਾਈਵਾਲ' ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਨਿਯਮ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਖਤਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਘੱਟ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਚੰਗਾ ਰਿਟਰਨ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਪੂੰਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਗਿਆਨ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 2047 ਤੱਕ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

  • #WATCH | Delhi: At the Special Session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I have also been the Chief Minister (of Uttar Pradesh) but I can say about the current CM that he has given a new height to Uttar Pradesh... The wheel of… pic.twitter.com/mLAD0GtSbn

    — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਭਾਰਤ-ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਕਰਨ': ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇੰਡੋ-ਅਮਰੀਕਨ ਚੈਂਬਰ ਆਫ ਕਾਮਰਸ (ਆਈ.ਏ.ਸੀ.ਸੀ.) ਵੱਲੋਂ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ 'ਭਾਰਤ-ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਕਰਨ' ਵਿਸ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।

  • #WATCH | Delhi: At the Special Session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I have also been the Chief Minister (of Uttar Pradesh) but I can say about the current CM that he has given a new height to Uttar Pradesh... The wheel of… pic.twitter.com/mLAD0GtSbn

    — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਰੂਸ-ਯੂਕਰੇਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਜ਼ਰਾਈਲ-ਹਮਾਸ ਟਕਰਾਅ ਦਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਨਹੀਂ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਸਮਰੱਥ ਇੱਕ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ 'ਬੁਰੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ' ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਸਮਰੱਥ ਹੈ।

  • #WATCH | Delhi: At the Special Session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "India will keep moving forward. India has now become a powerful India. If anyone will come and show eyes, they will have to face the consequences..." pic.twitter.com/eUI0k9Wyks

    — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • #WATCH | Delhi: At the Special Session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "India will keep moving forward. India has now become a powerful India. If anyone will come and show eyes, they will have to face the consequences..." pic.twitter.com/eUI0k9Wyks

    — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

'ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ: ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ, ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਯਮ ਆਧਾਰਿਤ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਰਣਨੀਤਕ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਮਾਨਤਾ ਲਿਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਸਬੰਧ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਹੇਵੰਦ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿਚ ਹਨ। ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਾ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਮੁੱਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਚਲਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦੀ ਗਾਰੰਟੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਾ ਟਿਕਾਊ ਅਤੇ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵੀ ਵੱਡਾ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਦੋ ਵੱਡੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਇੱਕ ਦੂਜੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਕਰਨਗੇ, ਤਾਂ ਜਮਹੂਰੀ ਆਲਮੀ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

TAGGED:

indiarajnath singhIndo American Chamber of CommerceDefence Minister Rajnath Singh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.