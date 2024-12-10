ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਭਰਾ-ਭਰਾ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਬੈਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ- ਇੱਥੇ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ

ETV Bharat / bharat

ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਭਰਾ-ਭਰਾ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਬੈਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ- ਇੱਥੇ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੇ ਹਮਲੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ- ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਵਾਂਗ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 2 hours ago

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਸੰਸਦ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਤੱਕ ਮੁਲਤਵੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ। ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਵਾਰ-ਪਲਟਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਸਿਲਸਿਲਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਸੰਸਦ ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਵਾਡਰਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਬੈਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਸੀ-ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਭਰਾ-ਭਰਾ। ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਬੈਗ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਦੱਸਿਆ।

ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਅਡਾਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਸੰਸਦ 'ਚ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਾ ਉਠਾਈਏ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸੰਸਦ 'ਚ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ ਹਾਂ, ਅਸੀਂ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਨਾ ਚੱਲਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਹ ਬਹਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਦਾ ਮਾਸਕ ਪਾ ਅਤੇ ਦੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਸੰਬਿਤ ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਹਰਕਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਜਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਵਰਗਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਇੱਥੇ ਕੋਈ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹੋ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਮਾਜਵਾਦੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੀ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਨੇਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਬਲਾਕ ਦਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਮੰਨਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਬਲਾਕ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਮਮਤਾ ਬੈਨਰਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਗੂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

‘ਆਪ’ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਸੰਜੇ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਬਲਾਕ ਦਾ ਆਗੂ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੰਸਦ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਠੀਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਅਸੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉਠਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਿਆ।

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾ ਸ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਥਰੂਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲਣ ਦੇ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਖੁਦ ਸਦਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਜੇਐੱਮਐੱਮ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਮਹੂਆ ਮਾਂਝੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਲਾਲੂ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਗਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਬਾਰੇ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਉਹ ਜਾਣੂ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।

