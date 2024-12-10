ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਭਰਾ-ਭਰਾ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਬੈਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ- ਇੱਥੇ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਸੰਸਦ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਤੱਕ ਮੁਲਤਵੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ। ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਵਾਰ-ਪਲਟਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਸਿਲਸਿਲਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਸੰਸਦ ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਵਾਡਰਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਬੈਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਸੀ-ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਭਰਾ-ਭਰਾ। ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਬੈਗ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਦੱਸਿਆ।
#WATCH | Delhi | On Parliament adjourned for the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra " they (bjp) are scared of discussing the adani issue. i am new in parliament but till now the pm was not seen in the parliament. why should we not raise this issue?..." pic.twitter.com/rAy6uT2r5z— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024
ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਅਡਾਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਸੰਸਦ 'ਚ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਾ ਉਠਾਈਏ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸੰਸਦ 'ਚ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ ਹਾਂ, ਅਸੀਂ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਨਾ ਚੱਲਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਹ ਬਹਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੋਦੀ-ਅਡਾਨੀ ਦਾ ਮਾਸਕ ਪਾ ਅਤੇ ਦੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ।
#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Sambit Patra says, " it is unfortunate that the opposition is not letting the parliament function. it is not dignified that they come wearing jackets, masks at times. i think they are mistaken in their understanding of democracy. it was surprising to see… pic.twitter.com/yHKmNBUyyp— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਸੰਬਿਤ ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਹਰਕਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਜਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਵਰਗਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਇੱਥੇ ਕੋਈ ਫੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹੋ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਪਾਤਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਮਾਜਵਾਦੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੀ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਨੇਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਬਲਾਕ ਦਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਮੰਨਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਬਲਾਕ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਮਮਤਾ ਬੈਨਰਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਗੂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, " ... it is out in the open that the bjp does not want the house to run... if they want to raise slogans, then can they win from us? we are in the opposition, we can raise louder slogans than them... i wanted to raise the issue of 40 delhi… pic.twitter.com/PtJyJgKFKb— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024
‘ਆਪ’ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਸੰਜੇ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਬਲਾਕ ਦਾ ਆਗੂ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੰਸਦ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਠੀਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਅਸੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉਠਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਿਆ।
#WATCH | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, " the bjp has no desire to run the house and the speaker is obliging them...shocking that the ruling party is disrupting the house." pic.twitter.com/jk7bdDvynO— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾ ਸ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਥਰੂਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲਣ ਦੇ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਖੁਦ ਸਦਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Delhi: On Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's statement regarding Mamata Banerjee leading the INDIA Bloc, JMM MP Mahua Maji says, " ...there is no official statement from our party yet. i cannot say anything about it. every party has their opinion. when the meeting… pic.twitter.com/Ck6ho2Reop— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024
ਜੇਐੱਮਐੱਮ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਮਹੂਆ ਮਾਂਝੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਲਾਲੂ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਗਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਬਾਰੇ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਉਹ ਜਾਣੂ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।