75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ: ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ, ਲਈ ਰਸਮੀ 21 ਤੋਪਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਮੀ

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

75th Republic Day parade

75th Republic Day parade: ਦੇਸ਼ ਅੱਜ 75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਕਾਰਤਵਯ ਪੱਥ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਕਾਰਤਵਯ ਪੱਥ 'ਤੇ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਗ ਰੱਖਿਅਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਹੇਠ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਾਹਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਗ ਰੱਖਿਅਕਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰਤਵਯ ਮਾਰਗ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋਏ

  • #WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron step outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as they leave for the Kartavya Path for #RepublicDay2024 parade.

    President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year. pic.twitter.com/nOGM1htEcx

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ 2024 ਦੀ ਪਰੇਡ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਭਵਨ ਤੋਂ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ। ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਵਾਰ ਮੈਮੋਰੀਅਲ, ਸਲਾਮੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ 1950 ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਗੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਤੰਤਰ ਗਣਰਾਜ ਘੋਸ਼ਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੈ। ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ, ਪਰੇਡ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਕਬੀਲਿਆਂ, ਰਾਜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਫੌਜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁੰਦਰਤਾ, ਵਿਭਿੰਨਤਾ, ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ, ਤਾਕਤ ਅਤੇ ਪਰੰਪਰਾ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰੇਗੀ।

  • #WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers

    The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'

    This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੇਠ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ 8,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਖੁਫੀਆ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਆਮ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਮਾਨ ਨਾ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਅਤੇ 5 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਉਮਰ ਦੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਲੈ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

ਕਦੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ: ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਪਰੇਡ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10.30 ਵਜੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਵਿਜੇ ਚੌਕ ਤੋਂ ਦੁਤਵਾ ਮਾਰਗ ਤੱਕ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਪਰੇਡ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਏਰੀਆ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਲੈਫਟੀਨੈਂਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਭਵਨੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਪਰੇਡ ਲਗਭਗ 90 ਮਿੰਟ ਤੱਕ ਚੱਲੇਗੀ। ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਵਾਰ ਮੈਮੋਰੀਅਲ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਹ ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਾਲਾ ਚੜ੍ਹਾ ਕੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਨਾਇਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਪਤਵੰਤੇ ਪਰੇਡ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ 'ਤੇ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਵੱਲ ਵਧਣਗੇ।

  • #WATCH | Delhi: "I am here to watch the parade. I am very excited to see it. I asked my father so he got the passes," says Zoya who reached Kartavya Path to see the Republic Parade today. pic.twitter.com/Qo94Slc6Xy

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">
Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

TAGGED:

75th Republic Day parade75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸਵਿਜੇ ਚੌਕNari Shaktimilitary might

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.