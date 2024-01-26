75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ: ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ, ਲਈ ਰਸਮੀ 21 ਤੋਪਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਮੀ

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਕਾਰਤਵਯ ਪੱਥ 'ਤੇ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ
-
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
National anthem and 21 Gun salute follows pic.twitter.com/hQ21zgG7Hx
">
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
National anthem and 21 Gun salute follows pic.twitter.com/hQ21zgG7Hx
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
National anthem and 21 Gun salute follows pic.twitter.com/hQ21zgG7Hx
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ
-
#WATCH | PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/DnHM29vtPi— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/DnHM29vtPi— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/DnHM29vtPi— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਗ ਰੱਖਿਅਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਹੇਠ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਾਹਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ।
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਗ ਰੱਖਿਅਕਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰਤਵਯ ਮਾਰਗ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।
-
#WATCH | Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/qUGt6ppDUo— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/qUGt6ppDUo— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/qUGt6ppDUo— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋਏ
-
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron step outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as they leave for the Kartavya Path for #RepublicDay2024 parade.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year. pic.twitter.com/nOGM1htEcx
">
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron step outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as they leave for the Kartavya Path for #RepublicDay2024 parade.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year. pic.twitter.com/nOGM1htEcx
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron step outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as they leave for the Kartavya Path for #RepublicDay2024 parade.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year. pic.twitter.com/nOGM1htEcx
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ 2024 ਦੀ ਪਰੇਡ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਭਵਨ ਤੋਂ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ। ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
-
#WATCH | Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron leave for the Kartavya Path, in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/gH1I6kjFUV— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron leave for the Kartavya Path, in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/gH1I6kjFUV— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron leave for the Kartavya Path, in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/gH1I6kjFUV— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਵਾਰ ਮੈਮੋਰੀਅਲ, ਸਲਾਮੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ
-
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation pic.twitter.com/owpFbuxyvh— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation pic.twitter.com/owpFbuxyvh— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation pic.twitter.com/owpFbuxyvh— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਪਣਾ 75ਵਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਮਨਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ 1950 ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਗੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਤੰਤਰ ਗਣਰਾਜ ਘੋਸ਼ਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੈ। ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ, ਪਰੇਡ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਕਬੀਲਿਆਂ, ਰਾਜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਫੌਜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁੰਦਰਤਾ, ਵਿਭਿੰਨਤਾ, ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ, ਤਾਕਤ ਅਤੇ ਪਰੰਪਰਾ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰੇਗੀ।
-
#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'
This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm
">
#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'
This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm
#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'
This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm
ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੇਠ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ 8,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਖੁਫੀਆ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਆਮ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਮਾਨ ਨਾ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਅਤੇ 5 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਉਮਰ ਦੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਲੈ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
- " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
ਕਦੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ: ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਪਰੇਡ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10.30 ਵਜੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਵਿਜੇ ਚੌਕ ਤੋਂ ਦੁਤਵਾ ਮਾਰਗ ਤੱਕ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਪਰੇਡ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਏਰੀਆ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਲੈਫਟੀਨੈਂਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਭਵਨੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਪਰੇਡ ਲਗਭਗ 90 ਮਿੰਟ ਤੱਕ ਚੱਲੇਗੀ। ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਵਾਰ ਮੈਮੋਰੀਅਲ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਹ ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਾਲਾ ਚੜ੍ਹਾ ਕੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਨਾਇਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਪਤਵੰਤੇ ਪਰੇਡ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ 'ਤੇ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਵੱਲ ਵਧਣਗੇ।
-
#WATCH | Delhi: "I am here to watch the parade. I am very excited to see it. I asked my father so he got the passes," says Zoya who reached Kartavya Path to see the Republic Parade today. pic.twitter.com/Qo94Slc6Xy— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Delhi: "I am here to watch the parade. I am very excited to see it. I asked my father so he got the passes," says Zoya who reached Kartavya Path to see the Republic Parade today. pic.twitter.com/Qo94Slc6Xy— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: "I am here to watch the parade. I am very excited to see it. I asked my father so he got the passes," says Zoya who reached Kartavya Path to see the Republic Parade today. pic.twitter.com/Qo94Slc6Xy— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024