ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ପଦକ ବିଜୟୀଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଓ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାର ପଞ୍ଚମ ଦିନ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟାରେ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ୍ ଦମଦାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଲନ୍ ବଲ୍ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ମହିଳା ବିଭାଗ (Womens Fours event)ରେ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି ଭାରତ । ସେହିଭଳି ପୁରୁଷ ବିଭାଗ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ୍ ଟିମ୍ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ୍ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭାରତ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭାରୋତ୍ତଳନ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟର ୯୬ କେଜି ବର୍ଗର ପୁରୁଷ ବିଭାଗରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତର ବିକାଶ ଠାକୁର । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତିଙ୍କଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପଦକ ବିଜୟୀ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2022
ସେହିଭଳି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଲନ୍ ବଲ୍ ମହିଳା ଟିମ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ରାଜ୍ୟ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବାରୁ ଲଭ୍ଲୀ ଚୌବେ, ପିଙ୍କି, ନୟନମୋନୀ ସାଇକିଆ ଓ ରୂପାରାଣୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ସଫଳତା ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ପାଲିଟିଛି ।"
Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis at #CWG2022. They showed extraordinary skill and determination. They have won the heart of the nation. I am sure this feat will inspire our youth.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2022
ସେହିଭଳି ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ ଦଳ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ସାଥିଆନ୍, ହରମିତ୍, ଶରତ ଓ ସାନିଲ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ୍ରେ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରି ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଇତିହାସ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରୀ଼ଡ଼ାବିତ ଦମ୍ଦାର କୌଶଳ ସହ ସମର୍ପଣ ଦେଖାଇ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଯୁବବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିବ ।"
Congratulations to Vikas Thakur for winning silver medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. The passion and dedication with which you have pursued weightlifting is exemplary. Your consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2022
ବିକାଶ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ,"ଭାରୋତ୍ତଳନ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ବିକାଶ ଠାକୁର ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । କ୍ରୀଡ଼ା ପ୍ରତି ଥିବା ତାଙ୍କ ସମର୍ପଣ ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ ।"
Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls. pic.twitter.com/RvuoGqpQET— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022
ଲନ୍ ବଲ୍ ମହିଳା ଟିମ୍କୁ ନେଇ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ବର୍ମିଂହାମ୍ରେ ଭାରତ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଛି । ଲଭ୍ଲୀ ଚୌବେ, ପିଙ୍କି, ନୟନମୋନୀ ସାଇକିଆ ଓ ରୂପାରାଣୀ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରି ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ଗୌରବ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ସାଜିବ ।"
Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/whzotVIXrh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022
ସେହିଭଳି ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ୍ ଦଳକୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ସାଥିଆନ୍, ହରମିତ୍, ଶରତ ଓ ସାନିଲ ନିଜ କୌଶଳ ଦ୍ବାରା ଏକ ନୂଆ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ।"
More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/IknoAvQiXf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022
ଏହାପରେ ବିକାଶ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ଗୌରବରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବିକାଶ ଠାକୁର । ଭାରୋତ୍ତଳନ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିବା ଜାଣି ଖୁସି ହେଲି । କ୍ରୀଡ଼ା ପ୍ରତି ସମର୍ପଣ ପ୍ରସଂଶନୀୟ ।"