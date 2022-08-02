Assamese
Bengali
English
Gujarati
Hindi
Kannada
Malayalam
Marathi
Oriya
Punjabi
Tamil
Telugu
Urdu
ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଖବର
ରାଜ୍ୟ
ଜିଲ୍ଲା
ସହର
ଭାରତ
ସିତାରା
ଗ୍ୟାଲେରୀ
ଭିଡିଓ
ଅପରାଧ
ଚମ୍ପିଆନ୍
ବ୍ୟବସାୟ
ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ
ବିଜ୍ଞାନ
ସୁଖୀ ଭବଃ
ମତାମତ
HOME/ SPORTS/ OTHER SPORTS/PRIME MINISTER AND PRESIDENT CONGRATULATED MEDAL WINNING PLAYERS IN CWG 2022
X
Copyright © 2021 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
ETV

INSTALL APP

ETV

CHANGE STATE

ETV

SEARCH

ETV

MORE