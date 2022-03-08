ହକି FIH ପ୍ରୋ-ଲିଗ: ଜର୍ମାନୀ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପ୍ରେ କୋରୋନା, ଭାରତ ବିପକ୍ଷ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ସ୍ଥଗିତ
Published on: 11 minutes ago
ହକି FIH ପ୍ରୋ-ଲିଗ: ଜର୍ମାନୀ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପ୍ରେ କୋରୋନା, ଭାରତ ବିପକ୍ଷ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ସ୍ଥଗିତ
Published on: 11 minutes ago
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୧୨ ଓ ୧୩ ତାରିଖରେ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଟିମ ଓ ଜର୍ମାନୀ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଟିମ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖେଳାଯିବାକୁ ଥିବା FIH ପ୍ରୋ-ଲିଗ ହକି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ସ୍ଥଗିତ । ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଟିମର ବହୁ ଖେଳାଳି COVID-19 ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ସେଥିପାଇଁ ଏହି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍କୁ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ହକି ମହାସଂଘ (FIH) ।
-
The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), initially scheduled on 12 and 13 March in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team.— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 8, 2022
Read full story here:
Loading...