CWG 2022: ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ଦବଦବା, ଛୁଟିଲା ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ସୁଅ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବର୍ମିଂହୋମରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା 22ତମ ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଭାରତର ପଦକ ଅଭିଯାନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳକାରୀଙ୍କ ଦବଦବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଦେଶକୁ ପଦକ ପରେ ଭେଟି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳକାରୀ । ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ କେବଳ 4ଟି ପଦକ ଜିତିଛି ଭାରତ । ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳକ ମୀରାବାଈ ଚାନୁ, ବିନ୍ଦ୍ୟାରାଣୀ ଦେବୀ, ସଙ୍କେତ ଓ ଗୁରୁରାଜା ପୂଜାରୀ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ଏ ନେଇ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଓ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2022
ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଭେଟି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମୀରାବାଈ ଚାନୁ ଓ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ବିନ୍ଦ୍ୟାରଣୀ ଦେବୀ । ଏନେଇ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଉଭୟଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ''ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତି ମିରାବାଇ ଚାନୁ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଛନ୍ତି । କମନୱେଲଥ ଗେମ୍ସରେ ଏକ ନୂତନ ରେକର୍ଡ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗେମ୍ସରେ ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରଥମ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବାର ଦେଶ ଗର୍ବିତ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ।''
Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022
Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022
Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022
ରୌପ୍ୟ ଜିତିଥିବା ବିନ୍ଦ୍ୟାରଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି କହିଛନ୍ତି କମନୱେଲଥ ଗେମ୍ସରେ ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ଜିତିବା ପାଇଁ ବିନ୍ଦାରାଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ତୁମର ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଭାରତୀୟ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସଫଳତାର ଆନନ୍ଦିତ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି । ସେହିପରି ପୁରୁଷ ବର୍ଗ ଭାରଉତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ଓ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ଜିତିଥିବା ସଙ୍କେତ ଓ ଗୁରୁରାଜା ପୂଜାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ।
Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4Z3cgVYZvv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022
ସେହିପରି ସମସ୍ତ ଭାରଉତ୍ତୋଳକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଜିତିଥିବା ମୀରାବାଈ ଚାନୁଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ ମୋଦି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ''ଦେଶକୁ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଗର୍ବିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୀରା । ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଜିତି ବର୍ମିଂହାମ ଗେମ୍ସରେ ଏକ ନୂତନ କମନୱେଲଥ ରେକର୍ଡ ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କର ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଅନେକ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କୁ ବିଶେଷ କରି ଆଥଲେଟ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ କରିବ । ସେହିପରି ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ବିଜୟିନୀ ବିନ୍ଦ୍ୟାରଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ବର୍ମିଂହାମ୍ରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବାରୁ ବିନ୍ଦାରାଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଏହି ସଫଳତା ତାଙ୍କର ଦୃଢତାର ଏକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ଏବଂ ଏହା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଭାରତୀୟ ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ବହୁତ ଖୁସି । ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ପାଇଁ ଆଗୁଆ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022
Congratulate #BindyaraniDevi on clinching #Silver for #India in the Women's 55 kg at @birminghamcg22. May you continue to bring glory for the nation and inspire generations. Wish you all the very best for future.#CWG2022 #Birmingham https://t.co/DGAeAgxZMV— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 31, 2022
ସେହିପରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବିଜେତା ମୀରାବାଈ ଚାନୁଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି,''ମହିଳା 49 କିଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଥମ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ଜିତିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଐତିହାସିକ ସଫଳତା ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଯୋଗାଇବ । ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । ରୌପ୍ୟ ବିଜୟିନୀ ବିନ୍ଦ୍ୟାରଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ''ମହିଳା 49 କିଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବାରୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଆଗକୁ ଜାରି ରହୁ । ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ।’’
Congratulate @mirabai_chanu on winning the first #Gold medal for India in women's 49 kg weightlifting at @birminghamcg22. Her historic success will inspire a generation of young boys & girls to excel in sports. Wish her all the best.#CWG2022 #Birmingham https://t.co/i0rbGCDCki— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 31, 2022
ପ୍ରକାଶ ଥାଉ କି, ଜୁଲାଇ 29 ତାରିଖରୁ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡର ବର୍ମିହାମରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିବା 22ତମ ରାଜ୍ୟଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଭାରତ 4 ଟି ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ପଦକ ଉାରଉତ୍ତୋଳନରେ ହିଁ ହାସଲ କରିଛି ଭାରତ ।