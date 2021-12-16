୮୯ଟି ବହୁମୁଖୀ ଇଣ୍ଡୋର ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
୮୯ଟି ବହୁମୁଖୀ ଇଣ୍ଡୋର ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କ୍ରୀଡା ଓ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତଙ୍କ ବିକାଶର ଜୟଯାତ୍ରା ଜାରି ରହିଛି । 2020 ଭଳି 2021 ମଧ୍ୟ ହେବ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ୍ଙ୍କ ବର୍ଷ । କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରୁ ରାଉରକେଲାର ବିଜୁ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଇନଡୋର ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହା ସହ ଅନୁଗୁଳ ସୁଇମିଂ ପୁଲ୍, ବାରିପଦା ସୁଇମିଂ ପୁଲ୍, କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ନୂତନ ଛାତ୍ରାବାସ ଓ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ବିଜୁ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଭାରୋତ୍ତୋଳନ ହଲ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ୮୯ଟି ଇଣ୍ଡୋର୍ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମର ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଟେଣ୍ଡର ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ମଧ୍ୟ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । 50 ଟି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର କାମ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ । ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ ହୋଇଥିବା ଇଣ୍ଡୋର୍ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମ ନିର୍ମାଣ ବର୍ଷକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଶେଷ ହେବ ।
-
Hon'ble CM Sri @Naveen_Odisha laid the foundation stone for 8️⃣9️⃣ Multi-Purpose Indoor Halls and also inaugurated 5️⃣ sports facilities which will help in the holistic development of sports and empower athletes of #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/C7fruVmlaA— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 16, 2021
-
#Odisha has promising young lifters who are poised to become strong medal contenders in near future.— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 16, 2021
Having the Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall and a team of experts and professionals with access to #SportsScience facilities will go a long way to amp up their performance. pic.twitter.com/sITz81PycY
-
The CM visited the Indoor Aquatic Centre, which once complete, will be an iconic facility for #swimmers while the Indoor Athletics Stadium will be the first-of-its-kind such facility in India. pic.twitter.com/VPn8lCtWJD— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 16, 2021
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ଭବାନୀ ଶଙ୍କର ଦାସ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ