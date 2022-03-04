କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ କ୍ରିକେଟର ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ସ୍ତବ୍ଦ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପରଲୋକରେ କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ କ୍ରିକେଟର ସେନ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ । ୫୨ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ହୃଦଘାତରେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଖବର ପ୍ରସାରିତ ହେବାପରେ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତ ସ୍ତବ୍ଦ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ବିଶ୍ବ କ୍ରିକେଟର ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ଅନ୍ୟତମ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ସ୍ପିନରଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଇଛି କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତ । ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ବୋର୍ଡ(BCCI), ବ୍ରାଏନ ଲାରା, ଆଡାମ ଗିଲଖ୍ରିଷ୍ଟ, ସଚିନ ତେନ୍ଦୁଲକର, ବିରାଟ କୋହଲି, ରୋହିତ ଶର୍ମା, ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସେହ୍ବାଗ, ଯୁବରାଜ ସିଂହଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଶୋକବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଶହ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022
The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022
ଯୁବରାଜ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ବିଶ୍ବ କ୍ରିକେଟ ପାଇଁ ଆଜିର ଦିନ ଏକ ଦୁଃଖର ଦିନ । ପ୍ରଥମେ ରୋଡନି ମାର୍ଶ ଓ ପରେ ସେନ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହୃଦୟ ବିଦାରକ । ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣଙ୍କ ଖେଳିବାର ଅନେକ ସ୍ମୃତି ରହିଛି । କ୍ରିକେଟ ଖେଳର ପକୃତ କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ ଥିଲେ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ ।"
Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022
I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022
Shocked, stunned & miserable…— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022
Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.
Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB
ସେନ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବିଶ୍ବର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ଲେଗ ସ୍ପିନର ଥିଲେ । ଘାତକ ସ୍ପିନ ବୋଲିଂ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ 'କିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଅଫ୍ ସ୍ପିନ' କୁହାଯାଉଥିଲା । ୧୪୫ଟି ଟେଷ୍ଟ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରୁ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ ୭୦୮ ୱିକେଟ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳିଥିବା ୧୯୪ଟି ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଦିନିକିଆ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ରୁ ୨୯୩ ୱିକେଟ ମଧ୍ୟ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ରହିଛି ।
ସଫଳତମ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କ୍ୟାରିୟରରେ ବଲ୍ ସହିତ ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କମାଲ କରିଥିଲେ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ । ୩,୧୫୪ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ରନ୍ ଓ ଦିନିକିଆ ଫର୍ମାଟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ରହିଛି ୧,୦୧୮ ରନ୍ । ଅଦ୍ଭୁଦ ଲେଗ ସ୍ପିନ ବୋଲିଂ କୌଶଳ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଖ୍ୟାତ ଥିବା ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମୋଟ ୧୦୦୧ ୱିକେଟ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ୧୦୦୦ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ୱିକେଟ ହାସଲ କରିବାରେ ସେ ବିଶ୍ବର ପ୍ରଥମ ବୋଲର ହେବାର ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଥିଲେ ।