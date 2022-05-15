IPL 2022: 133ରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ ରୋକିଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ
IPL 2022: 133ରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ ରୋକିଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଚଳିତ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ ପ୍ରିମିୟର ଲିଗ (IPL 2022) 62ତମ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପରକିଙ୍ଗ୍ସ ଓ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖେଳାଯାଉଛି । ପ୍ରଥମେ ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କରି ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ 20 ଓଭରରେ 5 ୱିକେଟ ହରାଇ 133 ରନ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରିଛି ଚେନ୍ନାଇ । ଫଳରେ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଆଗରେ 134 ରନର ବିଜୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ରହିଛି ।
