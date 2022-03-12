IPL 2022: ଡୁପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ହେଲେ RCBର ନୂଆ କ୍ୟାପେଟନ୍
IPL 2022: ଡୁପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ହେଲେ RCBର ନୂଆ କ୍ୟାପେଟନ୍
ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ: ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ ପ୍ରିମିୟର ଲିଗ (IPL) 2022ରେ ରୟାଲ ଚ୍ୟାଲେଞ୍ଜର୍ସ ବାଙ୍ଗାଲୋରର (RCB) ନେତୃତ୍ବ ନେବେ ଫାଫ ଡୁପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ । ଶନିବାର ଆରସିବି ଫ୍ରାଞ୍ଚାଇଜ ନିଜର ଅଫିସିଆଲ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ର ଜରିଆରେ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ।
-
“Happy to pass on the baton to Faf! Excited to partner with him and play under him” - A message from @imVkohli for our new captain @faf1307. 🤩#PlayBold #RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/lHMClDAZox— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022
ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲି ରୟାଲ ଚ୍ୟାଲେଞ୍ଜର୍ସ ବାଙ୍ଗାଲୋରର ଅଧିନାୟକ ରହିଥିଲେ । ମାତ୍ର ଗତ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବରରେ କୋହଲି ଅଧିନାୟକ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
-
The Leader of the Pride is here!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022
Captain of RCB, @faf1307! 🔥#PlayBold #RCBCaptain #RCBUnbox #ForOur12thMan #UnboxTheBold pic.twitter.com/UfmrHBrZcb
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ