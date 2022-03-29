IPL 2023-2027: ମିଡିଆ ଅଧିକାର ପାଇଁ BCCI ବିଡ୍ ଆମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଆଇପିଏଲ ଗଭର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ କାଉନସିଲର ବଡ ଘୋଷଣା । ନିଲାମ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଜରିଆରେ ୨୦୨୩-୨୦୨୭ ସିଜିନ ପାଇଁ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ ପ୍ରିମିୟର ଲିଗର(IPL)ର ପ୍ରସାରଣ ଅଧିକାର ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ବିଡ୍ସ(bids for media rights ) ଆମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିଛି BCCI । ବୋର୍ଡ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ହୋଇଥିବା ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ନିଲାମୀ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରଥମେ 'Invitation to Tender'(ITT) 25 ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିବାକୁ ହେବ ।
The Tender document is now available for purchase. For the first time in @IPL history, the media rights will be e-auctioned. The e-auction will commence from June 12th, 2022 #TATAIPL— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 29, 2022
I've no doubts that with this process there will not only be revenue maximisation but also value maximisation, which will benefit India Cricket immensely #TATAIPL— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 29, 2022
ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ଫେରସ୍ତ ହେବନାହିଁ (Non-refundable)। ଇ-ଅକ୍ସନ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆଇପିଏଲ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ପ୍ରସାରଣ ଅଧିକାର(Media Rights) ସ୍ଥିର ହେବ । ୨୦୨୨ ଜୁନ ୧୨ରୁ ଇ-ଅକ୍ସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ । BCCI ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଜୟ ଶାହା ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରିବା ସହ ଆଇପିଏଲ ଇତିହାସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପ୍ରସାରଣ ଅଧିକାର ପାଇଁ ଇ-ଅକ୍ସନ ହେବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଦୁଇଟି ନୂଆ ଟିମ, ଅଧିକ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍, ଅଧିକ ପ୍ରସାରଣ ସହିତ ଆଇପିଏଲର ମୂଲ୍ୟବୃଦ୍ଧି ହେବ । ଏହା ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଉନ୍ନିତ ପାଇଁ ବିଶେଷ ସହାୟକ ହେବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଶାହା ।
I'm pleased to announce that @BCCI has issued the tender document for @IPL media rights for seasons 2023-27. With 2 new teams, more matches, more engagement, more venues, we are looking to take #TataIPL to newer and greater heights.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 29, 2022
ANI