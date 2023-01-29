ବିଶ୍ୱ ବିଜେତା ବନିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ମହିଳା U19 କ୍ରିକେଟ ଦଳ, ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
ବିଶ୍ୱ ବିଜେତା ବନିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ମହିଳା U19 କ୍ରିକେଟ ଦଳ, ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ ମହିଳା ଅଣ୍ଡର-19 କ୍ରିକେଟ ଟିମ ବନିଲା ବିଶ୍ବ ବିଜେତା । ଟି20 ବିଶ୍ବକପ ହାତେଇ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଛି ମହିଳା ଅଣ୍ଡର-19 କ୍ରିକେଟ ଟିମ । ରବିବାର ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡକୁ 7 ୱିକେଟରେ ହରାଇ ଏହି କୀର୍ତ୍ତିମାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛି ଟିମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସମେତ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅନୁରାଗ ସିଂହ ଠାକୁର, ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯୋଗୀ ଆଦିତ୍ୟନାଥ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ମହିଳା ଟିମକୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ବିସିସିଆଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ସମେତ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟସ୍ ଷ୍ଟାଫଙ୍କୁ 5 କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ।
-
You did it 🇮🇳!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 29, 2023
Congratulations to our young champions!
May this be the beginning of many more victories for our budding players in their careers!
Womens cricket is inspiring & on the upswing! https://t.co/N6qfswNqau
-
Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
ଭାରତୀୟ ଅଣ୍ଡର 19 ମହିଳା ଟିମ ଟି20 ବିଶ୍ବକପ ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡା ଇତିହାସରେ ସ୍ବର୍ଣ୍ଣିମ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ସେଫାଳି ବର୍ମାଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଭାରତ ICC ଅଣ୍ଡର 19 ମହିଳା ଟି20 ବିଶ୍ବ ଚାମ୍ପିୟନ ହୋଇ ଆଜିର ଦିନକୁ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଭାରତ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡକୁ 7 ୱିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି । ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ପ୍ରଥମେ ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କରି 17.1 ଓଭରରେ 68 ରନ କରି ଅଲ ଆଉଟ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଜବାବରେ ଭାରତ 14 ଓଭରରେ 3 ୱିକେଟ ହରାଇ 69 କରିଥିଲା । ସୌମ୍ୟା ତିୱାରୀ ଏବଂ ଗଙ୍ଗୋଦି ତ୍ରୀଶାଙ୍କ ଲଢୁଆ ଇନିଂସ ବଳରେ ଭାରତ ସହଜରେ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ ହାସଲ କରିଥିଲା । ଉଭୟ 24 ରନର ଇନିଂସ ଖେଳିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଧିନାୟିକା ସେଫାଳି ବର୍ମା 15 ରନ କରିଥିଲେ ।
-
जय हो!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2023
देश की बेटियों ने आज ऐतिहासिक ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup जीत लिया। पूरी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई!
टीम की अटूट लगन और कड़ी मेहनत से प्राप्त यह ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि देश-दुनिया की प्रतिभाओं के लिए प्रेरणा है।
-
Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
ଏନେଇ ବିସିସିଆଇ ସଚିବ ଜୟ ଶାହ ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ସମେତ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ଷ୍ଟାଫ୍ଙ୍କୁ 5 କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଭାରତରେ ମହିଳା କ୍ରିକେଟ ଶୀର୍ଷରେ ରହିଛି । ବିଶ୍ବକପ ବିଜୟ ମହିଳା କ୍ରିକେଟର ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆହୁରି ଉପରକୁ ନେଇଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳି ଓ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ଷ୍ଟାଫଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ 5 କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରି ମୁଁ ଖୁସି ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛି ।"
-
Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ