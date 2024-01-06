ଇସ୍ରୋକୁ ବଡ ସଫଳତା, ହାଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଆଦିତ୍ୟ-L1
Published: 32 minutes ago
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଆଉ ଏକ ସଫଳତା ହାତେଇଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ଗବେଷଣା ସଂସ୍ଥା(ଇସ୍ରୋ)। ଗନ୍ତବ୍ୟସ୍ଥଳ ଏଲ 1 ପଏଣ୍ଟରେ(ହାଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ) ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ମିଶନ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ-L1। ଶ୍ରୀହରିକୋଟାସ୍ଥିତ ସତୀଶ ଧାଓ୍ବନ ମହାକାଶ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ଗତ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର 2 ତାରିଖରେ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ1କୁ ମହାକାଶକୁ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଅନୁସାରେ ଆଜି ହାଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ 1। ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି।
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join… pic.twitter.com/kFpDfUWcjO— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି..