Aditya L1 Lunch: ଆଦିତ୍ୟ L1ର ସଫଳ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ, ଇସ୍ରୋକୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ
Published: 3 hours ago
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ଇସ୍ରୋର ପ୍ରଥମ ସୌର ମିଶନ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ 1 । ଆଜି ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନ 11.50ରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରଦେଶର ଶ୍ରୀହରିକୋଟା ସ୍ଥିତ ମହାକାଶ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ଏହି ଉପଗ୍ରହକୁ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପିଏସଏଲଭି ସି57 ରକେଟ ଜରିଆରେ ଶ୍ରୀହରିକୋଟା ସ୍ଥିତ ସତୀଶ ଧାଓ୍ବନ ସେଣ୍ଟରରୁ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ ହୋଇଛି ଆଦିତ୍ୟ L1। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ L1 ପିଏସଏଲଭି ରକେଟରୁ ସଫଳତା ପୂର୍ବକ ଅଲଗା ହୋଇସାରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦାରିତ କକ୍ଷ ପଥରେ ସ୍ଥାପିତ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଇସ୍ରୋର ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ଚାରିଆଡୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ ଛୁଟୁଛି। ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଏବଂ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଇସ୍ରୋକୁ ବଧେଇ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।
-
The launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, is a landmark achievement that takes India’s indigenous space programme to a new trajectory. It will help us better understand space and celestial phenomena. I congratulate the scientists and engineers at @isro for this…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2023
ଏନେଇ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ସୌର ମିଶନ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇସାରିଛି। ଆଦିତ୍ୟ L1ର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଛି ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ସଫଳତା ଯାହା ଭାରତକୁ ମହାକାଶ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନୂଆ ଦିଗ ଦେଖାଇବ। ଏହା ଆମକୁ ମହାକାଶ ଏବଂ ଜ୍ୟୋତିର୍ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଘଟଣାବଳିକୁ ବୁଝିବାରେ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିବ। ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ଇସ୍ରୋ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ମିଶନ ପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ।"
-
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.
Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better…
ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି," ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ-3 ର ସଫଳତା ପରେ ଭାରତ ମହାକାଶ ଯାତ୍ରା ଜାରି ରଖିଛି। ଆମର ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଏବଂ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଥମ ସୌର ମିଶନ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ L1 ର ସଫଳ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ ପାଇଁ ISROକୁ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ମାନବ ଜାତିର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ପାଇଁ ବ୍ରହ୍ମାଣ୍ଡକୁ ବୁଝିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକମାନେ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଜାରି ରଖିବେ ।"
-
Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2023
Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM… pic.twitter.com/XEacBvLxoj
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଆମର ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କର ପାରଦର୍ଶିତା ପ୍ରତିପାଦନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ1ର ସଫଳ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣକୁ ନେଇ ଆଜି ସାରା ଭାରତ ଗର୍ବିତ। ଏହି ଅପୂର୍ବ ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ଇସ୍ରୋ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ଆତ୍ମନିର୍ଭର ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଦେଖିଥିବା ସ୍ବପ୍ନ ପୂରଣ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଯାଉଛି ।"
-
Congratulate the scientists of @isro on successfully launching the country’s maiden Solar mission #AdityaL1 from Sriharikota, which comes close on the heels of successful lunar expedition #Chandrayaan3. It is a proud moment for all of us, as India takes another significant leap…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 2, 2023
ଓଡିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଖୁସିବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଶ୍ରୀହରିକୋଟାରୁ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ1କୁ ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ମୁଁ ଇସ୍ରୋ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ-3ର ସଫଳତା ପରେ ଆଉ ଏକ ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଛି। ଏହା ଆମ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଗର୍ବର ସମୟ। ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଉ ପାଦେ ଆଗେଇଛି ଭାରତ।"
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ