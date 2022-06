Happy Father's Day 2022: ପିତାଙ୍କୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଲେ ବଲିଉଡ଼ ତାରକା Published on: 26 minutes ago |

Father's day 2022 is being celebrated on June 19, the day when everyone showers love on their father. Many Bollywood celebrities on this special day poured wishes to their Dad's with a special post.