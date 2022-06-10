IndiGo ବିମାନରେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର
IndiGo ବିମାନରେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର
ଚେନ୍ନାଇ: ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେଙ୍କୁ IndiGo ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର । ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର ଏକ ଜଣାଶୁଣା ନାଁ । ସେ ବଲିଉଡରେ ଅନେକ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିକଟରେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଘଟିଥିବା ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଖୁଲାସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବିମାନରେ ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଘଟିଥିବା ଘଟଣାକୁ ସେ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରିବା ପରେ ପୁରା ଘଟଣାର ଖୁଲାସା ହୋଇଛି ।
-
Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022
ପୂଜାଙ୍କ ସହ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର
ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ସେ କିପରି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରିଥିଲେ । ଏଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଜଣେ ବିମାନ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଅଶାଳୀନ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିଥିଲେ । ପୂଜା ଟ୍ବିଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିବା ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ବିମାନ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ସଦସ୍ୟ ବିପୁଲ ନକେଶ ମୋ ସହ ଖରାପ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିଛନ୍ତି, ସେଥିପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ଅନାବଶ୍ୟକ ଅହଙ୍କାର ଏବଂ ଧମକପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସ୍ୱରରେ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୁଁ ଏପରି ଜିନିଷ ବିଷୟରେ କେବେବି ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରେ ନାହିଁ, କିନ୍ତୁ ଏହା ମୋ ପାଇଁ ବହୁତ ଭୟାନକ ଥିଲା ।"
-
Thanks 4 apologising for his behaviour but honestly the first apology should go to my costume assistant towards whom he discriminated against and lastly us. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect,irrespective of where they come from or who they are.There’s a way to talk 1/2— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022
ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ମାଗିଲା କ୍ଷମା
ପୂଜାଙ୍କ ଏହି ଟ୍ୱିଟର ଜବାବରେ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ବିମାନ କମ୍ପାନୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଛି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ମିସ୍ ହେଗଡେ, ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଖରାପ ଅନୁଭୂତି ପାଇଁ ଆମେ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗୁଛୁ । ଏହି ବିଷୟରେ କଥାବାର୍ତ୍ତା କରିବାକୁ ଆମେ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସହ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ କରିବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଛୁ । ଆପଣଙ୍କର PNR ନମ୍ବର ଏବଂ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ନମ୍ବର ଆମକୁ ମେସେଜ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ ।
-
Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda https://t.co/xcJPAifuBc— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 9, 2022
-
2/2 U cannot claim tat a purse counts as hand luggage n not allow an actual carry on bag.More so,for no valid reason,u cannot threaten to deplane someone to show power.The point of this tweet was 2 hope tat there is no abuse of power and all people are treated equally and kindly— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022
ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ୟୁଜର୍ସ
ଉଡ଼ାଣରେ ଜଣେ ସେଲିବ୍ରେଟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଅସଦାଚରଣ ହେବା ଏହା ପ୍ରଥମ ଘଟଣା ନୁହେଁ । ଅତୀତରେ ଅନେକ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟି ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟରେ କିଛି ୟୁଜର୍ସ ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଘଟିଥିବା ଅଶାଳୀନ ବ୍ୟବହାର ବିଷୟରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ପୂଜା ହେଗଡେଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟରେ ଆହୁରି ଅନେକ ୟୁଜର୍ସ ଏହିଭଳି ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ