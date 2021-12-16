Odisha Police Wins First Prize At NCRB Conference: ICJS Project ପାଇଁ ସର୍ବଭାରତୀୟ ସ୍ତରରେ ଓଡିଶା ପୋଲିସ ପ୍ରଥମ
କଟକ : ଓଡିଶା ପୋଲିସକୁ ସର୍ବ ଭାରତୀୟସ୍ତରେ ମିଳିଲା ଆଉ ଏକ ସଫଳତା । ଇଣ୍ଟର ଅପରେବୁଲ କ୍ରିମିନାଲ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ସିଷ୍ଟମ(Inter operable Criminal Justice System) ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀତା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଓଡିଶା ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅଧିକାର କରିଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଯୁଗ୍ମ ଭାବେ ଉତ୍ତର ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଓ ଛତିଶଗଡ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ତୃତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଛି ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଦେଶ ।
ଏନେଇ ଜାତୀୟ କ୍ରାଇମ ରେକର୍ଡ ବ୍ୟୁରୋ (NCRB) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।
Awards for states for best implementation of ICJS project- Pillar name : Forensic were also announced today in the Conference of Good practices in CCTNS/ICJS.— NCRB (@NCRBHQ) December 16, 2021
1. 1st position - Odisha
2. 2nd position (jointly) - Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh
3. 3rd position - Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/jX151IfuQl
ଏହି ସଫଳତା ଜଣାପଡିବା ପରେ State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଫୋରେନସିକ ସାଇନ୍ସ ଲାବୋରେଟୋରୀ (State Forensic Science Laboratory) କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୋଲିସ ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅଭୟ । ଏହାସହ ନିଜ ଖୁସି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
କଟକରୁ ନାରାୟଣ ସାହୁ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ