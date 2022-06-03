ସଂଜୟ କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ର ହେଲେ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ନୂଆ ବିଚାରପତି
Published on: 1 hours ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସଂଜୟ କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ର ହେଲେ ଓଡିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ନୂଆ ବିଚାରପତି ।
ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ସଂଜୟ କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ । ବିଚାରପତି ପାଇଁ ସଞ୍ଜୟ କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ନାଁ ସୁପାରିସ କରିଥିଲେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ କଲେଜିୟମ ।
In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Judges/Additional Judges in the following High Courts:- @rashtrapatibhvn @KirenRijiju @spsinghbaghelpr pic.twitter.com/cXkUesNqDL— Department of Justice-India (@DoJ_India) June 3, 2022
