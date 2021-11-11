ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଜାତୀୟ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚମ୍ପିଆନସିପ ଉଦ୍ଘାଟିତ
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଜାତୀୟ ଯୋଗାସନ ଚମ୍ପିଆନସିପ ଉଦ୍ଘାଟିତ
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ଜାତୀୟ ଯୋଗାସନ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ଚମ୍ପିଆନସିପ୍ର ପ୍ରଥମ ସଂସ୍କରଣର ଆୟୋଜକ ରହିଛି ଓଡିଶା । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ୩୦ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟରୁ ପ୍ରାୟ ୫୬୦ ଯୁବ ଆଥଲେଟ୍ଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ଉଦ୍ଘାଟିତ ହୋଇଛି । ୫୦ଟି ପଦକ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରତିନ୍ଦ୍ବନ୍ଦ୍ବୀତା ହେବ ।
Addressing the occasion, Shri @rvineel_krishna said #Odisha is proud to host this historic event and the govt. values sports by promoting fitness amongst the youth.— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 11, 2021
This event aims to promote #Yogasana as one of the finest mediums of fitness and wellness across the globe. pic.twitter.com/J2xGIXqB97
ରାଜ୍ୟ କ୍ରୀଡା ଓ ଯୁବସେବା ବିଭାଗ ସଚିବ ଆର୍ ଭିନିଲ କ୍ରୀଷ୍ଣା ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନୀ ସମାରୋହରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇ ଆଥଲେଟ୍ଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
The 2nd National Yogasana Sports Championships 2021-22 begins with a gala opening ceremony today in #Bhubaneswar.— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 11, 2021
Chief Guest, Secy DSYS Sri @rvineel_krishna, graced the occasion along with Sri @UditSheth, President, NYSF, and Dr.Jaideep Arya, General Secretary, NYSF. pic.twitter.com/FFW4SBzaVo
ସେହିପରି ଉଦିତ ସେଠ, NYSF ସଭାପତି ଜୟଦୀପ ଆର୍ଯ୍ୟ, NYSF ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ୍ଲ କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ର, ଉମଙ୍ଗ ଦନ୍ ଓ ସସ୍ମିତା ସାମନ୍ତ(KIIT ୟୁନିଭରସିଟି) ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନୀ ସମାରୋହରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ ।
We witnessed an enthralling #Yogasana Nrutya performance at the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd National Yogasana Sports Championships 2021-22.— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 11, 2021
Some 📸 of participants in motion. pic.twitter.com/k8HUFmwITA
ଓଡିଶା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସହଭାଗିତାରେ ଜାତୀୟ ଯୋଗାସନ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ଫେଡେରେସନ(NYSF) ନଭେମ୍ବର ୧୧ରୁ ୧୩ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଯୋଗିତା ଆୟୋଜନ କରୁଛି । ସମ୍ମାନଜକ ଅଲମ୍ପିକ ଦରବାର ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗାସନକୁ ଏକ ଅଂଶ କରିବାକୁ ଏହା ଆଧାରଶୀଳା ।
ଖେଲୋ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ କ୍ରୀଡା ସମେତ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଏକାଧିକ ଜାତୀୟ ଓ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ପ୍ରମୁଖ କ୍ରୀଡା ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଆୟୋଜନ କରି ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ହବ୍ର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧି ଲାଭ କରିଛି ।
ଫଳରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଏହି ଚମ୍ପିଆନସିପ୍ ଆୟୋଜନ ନେଇ ଓଡିଶା ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଓ ପ୍ରଂଶସା କରିଛନ୍ତି NYSF ସଭାପତି ଉଦିତ ସେଠ । 'ଯୋଗାସନ'କୁ ଭାରତର ଐତିହ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟ୍ସ ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ୍ ଭାବେ ବିଶ୍ବରେ ପରିଚିତ କରାଇବାକୁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ଥିବା କହିଛନ୍ତି NYSF ସଭାପତି ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ